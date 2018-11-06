Sensex Surges Over 150 Points, Nifty Above 10,550

Japan's Nikkei gained 0.5 per cent.

The domestic stock markets opened in the green on Tuesday, a day ahead of Diwali. The S&P BSE Sensex started at 35,076.24 as compared to Monday's close of 34,950.92. The Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,552, against its previous close of 10,524. In the first few minutes of trade, the 30-share Sensex traded at 35,112.47, with a gain of 161.55 points or 0.46 per cent and the 50-crip Nifty was at 10,573, up 49 points or 0.47 per cent.

In global markets, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.15 per cent while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.5 per cent, a day after both fell more than one per cent, reported news agency Reuters. (With Reuters inputs)