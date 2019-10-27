NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Market

Samvat 2076: Here Are More Than 20 Stocks Brokerages Are Betting On This Diwali

Diwali Picks for Samvat 2076: The special trading window - or the Muhurat trading session - is to mark the beginning of year Samvat 2076.

Market | Edited by | Updated: October 27, 2019 17:31 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Samvat 2076: Here Are More Than 20 Stocks Brokerages Are Betting On This Diwali

Many traders believe gains made during this session bring prosperity and wealth in the year ahead


Domestic stock markets will start Samvat 2076 with a special one-hour Muhurat trading session on September 27. Equity market benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 concluded Samvat 2075 with returns of 11.62 per cent and 10.01 per cent respectively. The special trading window - or the Muhurat trading session - is to mark the beginning of year Samvat 2076, which will end on the eve of Diwali 2020. Many traders believe gains made during the Muhurat session bring prosperity and wealth in the year ahead.

Brokerages have shared their top Diwali picks for Samvat 2076:

BrokerageStockTarget price
Motilal OswalICICI BankRs 550
SBIRs 350
HDFCRs 2,600
Bharti AirtelRs 415
Hindustan UnileverRs 2,265
Larsen & ToubroRs 1,900
IDBI CapitalFinolex IndustriesRs 770
HDFC LifeRs 718
ITCRs 310
Reliance Nippon Life Asset ManagementRs 382
Tata ELXSIRs 1,050
ReligareHavells IndiaRs 795
Mahindra & MahindraRs 695
MaricoRs 451
Maruti SuzukiRs 7,936
VoltasRs 780
Nirmal BangBritanniaRs 3,645
Blue StarRs 965
City Union BankRs 258
indian HotelsRs 171
Inox LeisureRs 440
Manappuram FinanceRs 173

In Samvat 2075, which began on November 7 (Diwali 2018) and ended on the eve of Diwali 2019, October 26, the Sensex added 4,066.15 points and the Nifty gained 1,053.9 points. Top gainers on the 50-scrip index during this period were Bharat Petroleum (83.46 per cent), Bajaj Finance (70.06 per cent) and Titan (57.68 per cent). (Also read: Seven Nifty Stocks That Provided More Than 40% Return In Samvat 2075)

The financial markets will remain closed on Monday, October 28 for Diwali Balipratipada or Govardhan Puja. Trading will resume next on Tuesday, October 29.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Diwali picksStock picks

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DiwaliCyclone KyarrLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusDiwali RecipesHousefull 4

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top