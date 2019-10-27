Samvat 2076: Here Are More Than 20 Stocks Brokerages Are Betting On This Diwali

Many traders believe gains made during this session bring prosperity and wealth in the year ahead

Domestic stock markets will start Samvat 2076 with a special one-hour Muhurat trading session on September 27. Equity market benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 concluded Samvat 2075 with returns of 11.62 per cent and 10.01 per cent respectively. The special trading window - or the Muhurat trading session - is to mark the beginning of year Samvat 2076, which will end on the eve of Diwali 2020. Many traders believe gains made during the Muhurat session bring prosperity and wealth in the year ahead.

Brokerages have shared their top Diwali picks for Samvat 2076:

Brokerage Stock Target price Motilal Oswal ICICI Bank Rs 550 SBI Rs 350 HDFC Rs 2,600 Bharti Airtel Rs 415 Hindustan Unilever Rs 2,265 Larsen & Toubro Rs 1,900 IDBI Capital Finolex Industries Rs 770 HDFC Life Rs 718 ITC Rs 310 Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Rs 382 Tata ELXSI Rs 1,050 Religare Havells India Rs 795 Mahindra & Mahindra Rs 695 Marico Rs 451 Maruti Suzuki Rs 7,936 Voltas Rs 780 Nirmal Bang Britannia Rs 3,645 Blue Star Rs 965 City Union Bank Rs 258 indian Hotels Rs 171 Inox Leisure Rs 440 Manappuram Finance Rs 173

In Samvat 2075, which began on November 7 (Diwali 2018) and ended on the eve of Diwali 2019, October 26, the Sensex added 4,066.15 points and the Nifty gained 1,053.9 points. Top gainers on the 50-scrip index during this period were Bharat Petroleum (83.46 per cent), Bajaj Finance (70.06 per cent) and Titan (57.68 per cent). (Also read: Seven Nifty Stocks That Provided More Than 40% Return In Samvat 2075)

The financial markets will remain closed on Monday, October 28 for Diwali Balipratipada or Govardhan Puja. Trading will resume next on Tuesday, October 29.

