Diwali Offers, Cashbacks On Smartphones From Bajaj Finserv

Diwali fervor is in full swing and companies are leaving no stone unturned to garner maximum number of customers. Zero per cent interest, discount, and cashback offers are galore. Diwali offers are available on a range of consumer products like electrical appliances, cars, gold and even telecom recharge plans. Easy loans - some even with zero per cent interest - on equated monthly installments (EMIs) are also available. Financial services companies like Bajaj Firserv have many options which allow you to buy consumer products on loans.

Given below are the latest Diwali offers on consumer products:

Bajaj Finserv offers

Bajaj Finserv offers on Vivo smartphones

Bajaj Finserv, a leading provider of loans on consumer products, is offering a cashbacks on Vivo smartphones.

On Vivo smartphones, you can avail up to 100 per cent cashback. The offer is applicable on Vivo V11, V11 Pro, NEX and X21 with Bajaj Finserv's EMI Network, the company said. A total of Rs 500 is assured on purchases of Vivo smartphones, the company said. Besides, 11 per cent cashback is assured to every 11th customer, according to bajajfinserv.in. A 100 per cent cashback is assured to every 110th customer.

The offer is valid till November 15.

Customers in Tamil Nadu, will however, get Rs 799 as cashback on Vivo smartphones, Bajaj Finserv said.

Bajaj Finserv offers on Oppo smartphones

Customers buying Oppo F9 and F9 Pro smartphones are eligible for Rs 2,000 as cashback, Bajaj Finserv said. A cashback worth Rs 499 is assured on your purchase. Every ninth customer is guaranteed a 10 per cent cashback, Bajaj Finserv said.

A total of Rs 20,000 worth of cashback is assured to every 90th customer. The offer is not valid in Tamil Nadu. The last day to avail this offer is November 15.

Bajaj Finserv has a network of 1 crore members and offers more than 1 million products across 43,000 stores, the company said on its website.