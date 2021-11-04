Diwali Muhurat Trading 2021: Timings, Significance & Other Details

The Muhurat trading session will begin at 6:15 pm and end at 7:15 pm on Thursday.

New Delhi: The domestic equity indices (BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty) will be open for an hour on Thursday (November 4) for Muhurat Trading on Diwali. The trading will mark the beginning of Samvat 2078, the Hindu New Year. The special session is meant to give a window to investors to make trades on the auspicious day. The traditional business community also open their books of account on Diwali.

Timings:

This year, the Muhurat trading session will begin at 6:15 pm and end at 7:15 pm. The timings will be similar for F&O, Currency (CDS), MCX.

Muhurat Trading:

"Muhurat trading is the auspicious stock market trading for an hour on Diwali ... As Diwali also marks the beginning of the New Year, it is believed that Muhurat trading on this day brings and wealth and prosperity throughout the year," according to the NSE.

Both the stock exchanges will remain closed on November 5 for Diwali Balipratipada. According to the stock market holiday calendar by BSE there will be no action in Equity, Derivative and SLB Segments on Friday.

How Samvat 2077 Has Fared:

Last year, domestic stock markets had made a strong start with the benchmark indices BSE and Nifty closing at record highs in the special (one-hour) trading session to mark the beginning of Samvat 2077.

In Samvat 2077, both the indices gave phenomenal returns by surging as much as 40 per cent to record highs on the back of strong global liquidity, containment of Covid-19 cases, significant pickup in vaccination and sharp recovery in corporate earnings.

"With the economic cycle picking up, we expect the corporate earnings growth to revive as well. Markets have always moved in tandem with earnings growth. Although there would be ups and downs in-between, we expect the overall trend of the market to remain positive in Samvat 2078 as well," Motilal Oswal – MD and CEO, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said.