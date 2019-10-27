Diwali Muhurat Session: Sensex, Nifty Begin Samvat 2076 On Positive Note

Diwali trading session: Tata Motors was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares.

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 index began Samvat 2076, the Hindu New Year, on a positive note led by gains in Tata Motors, Infosys, HDFC Bank, ITC, Larsen & Toubro and Reliance Industries. Traders and investors made ceremonial trades in a special one-hour session to mark the festival of Diwali and beginning of Samvat 2076. In today's Muhurat session the benchmarks opened higher with the Nifty 50 index reclaiming its important 11,600-mark. In Samvat 2075, the Sensex which began on November 7 last year (Diwali 2018) and ended on the eve of Diwali 2019 (October 26), the Sensex added 4,066.15 points (11.62 per cent) while the Nifty climbed 1,053.9 points (10.01 per cent).

The Sensex ended 192 points or 0.49 per cent higher at 39,250 and the NSE Nifty 50 index advanced 0.4 per cent or 43 points to close at 11,628 in Diwali session.

All the sector gauges compiled by National Stock Exchange ended higher led by the Nifty Auto index's 1.37 per cent gain. Nifty Metal, Media and IT index also rose over 0.5 per cent each.

Mid- and small-cap shares also witnessed buying in Muhurat session as the Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.64 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index climbed 1.2 per cent.

Tata Motors was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose 18 per cent to Rs 150 after its loss narrowed to Rs 217 crore in September quarter from Rs 1,049 crore in the same quarter last year.

Yes Bank, Vedanta, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, ITC and JSW Steel were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Bharti Infratel, Coal India, Titan, Grasim Industries, Zee Entertainment and Maruti Suzuki were among the laggards.

The overall market breadth was extremely positive as 1,317 shares closed higher while little over 350 shares closed lower on the NSE.

