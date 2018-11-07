NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Stock, Currency, Debt Markets Shut On Wednesday, Thursday

The Nifty ended up 0.06 per cent at 10,530 on Tuesday, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.12 per cent higher at 34,991.91.

Market | | Updated: November 07, 2018 11:13 IST
On Tuesday, rupee strengthened to 72.9950 per dollar, from its previous close of 73.12.

The currency, debt and equities markets are closed on Wednesday and Thursday for a public holiday. However, the stock markets will open on Diwali for Mahurat trading for an hour on Wednesday evening. Trading will resume on Friday.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 7.7967 per cent, while the rupee strengthened to 72.9950 per dollar, from its previous close of 73.12.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

