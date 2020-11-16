These Five Nifty Stocks Surged More Than 50% In Samvat 2076

IT and pharma stocks, and heavyweight Reliance Industries have led the recent recovery in the benchmarks, which have rebounded two-thirds of their losses this year on account of COVID-19.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started Samvat 2077 at record highs

Domestic share markets started Samvat 2077, or the new year according to the Samvat Vikrami calendar, at record highs. Benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 managed to gain 4,384.94 points (11.23 per cent) and 1,136.05 points (9.81 per cent) in Samvat 2076, which is the period from Diwali 2019 to the eve of Diwali 2020. IT and pharma stocks, such as Divi's Laboratories, Dr Reddy's, Infosys and Wipro, along with heavyweight Reliance Industries have led the recent recovery in the benchmarks, which have rebounded two-thirds of their losses this year on account of COVID-19  

 Here's how Nifty components have performed in Samvat 2076:

StockReturn In Samvat 2076
Divi's Laboratories94.92%
Infosys76.24%
Dr Reddy's Laboratories74.24%
Cipla62.12%
JSW Steel57.65%
Reliance Industries39.75%
Wipro36.17%
Tata Steel34.58%
Bharti Airtel27.22%
TCS25.24%
Sun Pharma21.68%
Asian Paints21.46%
Eicher Motors18.42%
Grasim18.3%
Hero MotoCorp17.7%
UltraTech Cement16.98%
Tech Mahindra16.35%
Shree Cement16.24%
Hindalco15.71%
Tata Motors15.25%
Nestle13.7%
Kotak Mahindra Bank10.69%
HDFC Bank10.5%
HDFC9.76%
Bajaj Finance9.67%
M&M8.74%
Britannia7.61%
ICICI Bank3.56%
HDFC Life2.95%
Hindustan Unilever1.86%
Bajaj Auto-2.84%
Titan-3.59%
Power Grid-6.97%
Bajaj Finserv-8.44%
Adani Ports-8.46%
Maruti Suzuki-8.81%
Axis Bank-13.87%
SBI Life-15.14%
SBIN-18.1%
NTPC-22.74%
ITC-24.44%
GAIL-24.62%
Bharat Petroleum-25.06%
L&T-26.18%
HCL Tech-27%
UPL-28.52%
Coal India-38.86%
IndusInd Bank-39.71%
Indian Oil-40.43%
ONGC-48.44%

On the other hand, ONGC, Indian Oil and IndusInd Bank, down around 40-48 per cent each, were the top laggards during this period. 

