These Five Nifty Stocks Surged More Than 50% In Samvat 2076

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started Samvat 2077 at record highs

Domestic share markets started Samvat 2077, or the new year according to the Samvat Vikrami calendar, at record highs. Benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 managed to gain 4,384.94 points (11.23 per cent) and 1,136.05 points (9.81 per cent) in Samvat 2076, which is the period from Diwali 2019 to the eve of Diwali 2020. IT and pharma stocks, such as Divi's Laboratories, Dr Reddy's, Infosys and Wipro, along with heavyweight Reliance Industries have led the recent recovery in the benchmarks, which have rebounded two-thirds of their losses this year on account of COVID-19

Here's how Nifty components have performed in Samvat 2076:

Stock Return In Samvat 2076 Divi's Laboratories 94.92% Infosys 76.24% Dr Reddy's Laboratories 74.24% Cipla 62.12% JSW Steel 57.65% Reliance Industries 39.75% Wipro 36.17% Tata Steel 34.58% Bharti Airtel 27.22% TCS 25.24% Sun Pharma 21.68% Asian Paints 21.46% Eicher Motors 18.42% Grasim 18.3% Hero MotoCorp 17.7% UltraTech Cement 16.98% Tech Mahindra 16.35% Shree Cement 16.24% Hindalco 15.71% Tata Motors 15.25% Nestle 13.7% Kotak Mahindra Bank 10.69% HDFC Bank 10.5% HDFC 9.76% Bajaj Finance 9.67% M&M 8.74% Britannia 7.61% ICICI Bank 3.56% HDFC Life 2.95% Hindustan Unilever 1.86% Bajaj Auto -2.84% Titan -3.59% Power Grid -6.97% Bajaj Finserv -8.44% Adani Ports -8.46% Maruti Suzuki -8.81% Axis Bank -13.87% SBI Life -15.14% SBIN -18.1% NTPC -22.74% ITC -24.44% GAIL -24.62% Bharat Petroleum -25.06% L&T -26.18% HCL Tech -27% UPL -28.52% Coal India -38.86% IndusInd Bank -39.71% Indian Oil -40.43% ONGC -48.44%

On the other hand, ONGC, Indian Oil and IndusInd Bank, down around 40-48 per cent each, were the top laggards during this period.