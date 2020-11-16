These Five Nifty Stocks Surged More Than 50% In Samvat 2076

Domestic share markets started Samvat 2077, or the new year according to the Samvat Vikrami calendar, at record highs. Benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 managed to gain 4,384.94 points (11.23 per cent) and 1,136.05 points (9.81 per cent) in Samvat 2076, which is the period from Diwali 2019 to the eve of Diwali 2020. IT and pharma stocks, such as Divi's Laboratories, Dr Reddy's, Infosys and Wipro, along with heavyweight Reliance Industries have led the recent recovery in the benchmarks, which have rebounded two-thirds of their losses this year on account of COVID-19
Here's how Nifty components have performed in Samvat 2076:
|Stock
|Return In Samvat 2076
|Divi's Laboratories
|94.92%
|Infosys
|76.24%
|Dr Reddy's Laboratories
|74.24%
|Cipla
|62.12%
|JSW Steel
|57.65%
|Reliance Industries
|39.75%
|Wipro
|36.17%
|Tata Steel
|34.58%
|Bharti Airtel
|27.22%
|TCS
|25.24%
|Sun Pharma
|21.68%
|Asian Paints
|21.46%
|Eicher Motors
|18.42%
|Grasim
|18.3%
|Hero MotoCorp
|17.7%
|UltraTech Cement
|16.98%
|Tech Mahindra
|16.35%
|Shree Cement
|16.24%
|Hindalco
|15.71%
|Tata Motors
|15.25%
|Nestle
|13.7%
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|10.69%
|HDFC Bank
|10.5%
|HDFC
|9.76%
|Bajaj Finance
|9.67%
|M&M
|8.74%
|Britannia
|7.61%
|ICICI Bank
|3.56%
|HDFC Life
|2.95%
|Hindustan Unilever
|1.86%
|Bajaj Auto
|-2.84%
|Titan
|-3.59%
|Power Grid
|-6.97%
|Bajaj Finserv
|-8.44%
|Adani Ports
|-8.46%
|Maruti Suzuki
|-8.81%
|Axis Bank
|-13.87%
|SBI Life
|-15.14%
|SBIN
|-18.1%
|NTPC
|-22.74%
|ITC
|-24.44%
|GAIL
|-24.62%
|Bharat Petroleum
|-25.06%
|L&T
|-26.18%
|HCL Tech
|-27%
|UPL
|-28.52%
|Coal India
|-38.86%
|IndusInd Bank
|-39.71%
|Indian Oil
|-40.43%
|ONGC
|-48.44%
On the other hand, ONGC, Indian Oil and IndusInd Bank, down around 40-48 per cent each, were the top laggards during this period.