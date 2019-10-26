NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 1,292 In Diwali Sale

Diwali offer: GoAir's sale is applicable on Jammu-Sri Nagar, Bagdogra-Guwahati, Lucknow-Delhi, Nagpur-Bengaluru, Patna-Kolkata, among other routes.

Diwali offer: GoAir's sale is valid only for travel on October 27, 2019.


Passenger carrier GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,292 under its 'Diwali super saver fares' offer. Bookings under this offer is valid only for travel on October 27, 2019. "Fly to your favourite destination or visit your loved ones to bring in the festival of lights. Book your tickets now with super saver fares starting at Rs 1,292," GoAir said on its website- goair.in. This sale is applicable on Jammu-Sri Nagar, Bagdogra-Guwahati, Lucknow-Delhi, Nagpur-Bengaluru, Patna-Kolkata, Hyderabad-Chennai, among other routes.  (Also read: AirAsia Launches Flights From Agartala To Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Imphal)

Here's the fare details for routes applicable under GoAir's Diwali offer:

FromToFares
AizawlGuwahatiRs 3,324
BhubaneshwarMumbaiRs 3,666
BengaluruHyderabadRs 1,999
BengaluruNagpurRs 2,599
BengaluruPatnaRs 6,999
MumbaiChandigarhRs 5,999
MumbaiNagpurRs 2,700
KolkataAizawlRs 7,477
KolkataAhmedabadRs 3,099
KolkataBhubaneshwarRs 1,799
KolkataMumbaiRs 2,699
KolkataDelhiRs 2,499
KolkataPuneRs 3,099
KannurBengaluruRs 2,999
KannurMumbaiRs 2,499
KannurHyderabadRs 2,499
KochiDelhiRs 3,899
DelhiAhmedabadRs 1,850
DelhiMumbaiRs 2,321
DelhiHyderabadRs 1,999
DelhiJammuRs 2,699
DelhiNagpurRs 1,490
DelhiPune₹ 2,800
GuwahatiAizawlRs 3,190
RanchiBengaluruRs 3,599
RanchiMumbaiRs 3,099
RanchiDelhiRs 2,299
GoaMumbaiRs 1,899
GoaHyderabadRs 2,050
HyderabadAhmedabadRs 2,099
HyderabadBengaluruRs 1,799
HyderabadKochiRs 3,899
HyderabadGoaRs 2,015
HyderabadDelhiRs 2,499
HyderabadJaipurRs 2,502
HyderabadChennaiRs 1,599
HyderabadPatnaRs 4,999
BagdograGuwahatiRs 1,711
ChandigarhMumbaiRs 3,599
JammuDelhiRs 2,499
JammuSri NagarRs 1,292
JaipurMumbaiRs 2,499
JaipurHyderabadRs 2,499
LucknowBengaluruRs 3,999
LucknowMumbaiRs 3,272
LucknowDelhiRs 1,699
ChennaiMumbaiRs 2,222
ChennaiPuneRs 2,899
NagpurBengaluruRs 1,999
NagpurMumbaiRs 2,300
NagpurDelhiRs 1,851
NagpurPuneRs 2,400
PatnaBengaluruRs 3,699
PatnaMumbaiRs 3,275
PatnaKolkataRs 1,399
PatnaDelhiRs 2,121
PatnaHyderabadRs 2,777
Abu DhabiMumbaiRs 5,400
Abu DhabiKannurRs 4,499
BangkokMumbaiRs 6,999
BangkokDelhiRs 6,999
BengaluruSingaporeRs 6,999
MumbaiMuscatRs 7,249
KannurDubaiRs 7,599
DelhiAbu DhabiRs 5,400
KuwaitKannurRs 6,800
SingaporeKolkataRs 9,294

(Source: GoAir)

Meanwhile, rival SpiceJet has announced new flights on its domestic as well as international network. The carrier will operate flights on the Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram and Thiruvananthapuram-Male routes from November 20, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 2,501, the airline said in a statement.



