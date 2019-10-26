GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 1,292 In Diwali Sale

Passenger carrier GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,292 under its 'Diwali super saver fares' offer. Bookings under this offer is valid only for travel on October 27, 2019. "Fly to your favourite destination or visit your loved ones to bring in the festival of lights. Book your tickets now with super saver fares starting at Rs 1,292," GoAir said on its website- goair.in. This sale is applicable on Jammu-Sri Nagar, Bagdogra-Guwahati, Lucknow-Delhi, Nagpur-Bengaluru, Patna-Kolkata, Hyderabad-Chennai, among other routes. (Also read: AirAsia Launches Flights From Agartala To Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Imphal)
Light up your travel plans, this #Diwali with our SUPER SAVER FARES starting at just ₹1,292* ????— GoAir (@goairlinesindia) October 25, 2019
Valid only for travel on 27th Oct, 2019. Hurry!
Book now: https://t.co/vwbuHuz7iHpic.twitter.com/erKmze5VVI
Here's the fare details for routes applicable under GoAir's Diwali offer:
|From
|To
|Fares
|Aizawl
|Guwahati
|Rs 3,324
|Bhubaneshwar
|Mumbai
|Rs 3,666
|Bengaluru
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,999
|Bengaluru
|Nagpur
|Rs 2,599
|Bengaluru
|Patna
|Rs 6,999
|Mumbai
|Chandigarh
|Rs 5,999
|Mumbai
|Nagpur
|Rs 2,700
|Kolkata
|Aizawl
|Rs 7,477
|Kolkata
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 3,099
|Kolkata
|Bhubaneshwar
|Rs 1,799
|Kolkata
|Mumbai
|Rs 2,699
|Kolkata
|Delhi
|Rs 2,499
|Kolkata
|Pune
|Rs 3,099
|Kannur
|Bengaluru
|Rs 2,999
|Kannur
|Mumbai
|Rs 2,499
|Kannur
|Hyderabad
|Rs 2,499
|Kochi
|Delhi
|Rs 3,899
|Delhi
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 1,850
|Delhi
|Mumbai
|Rs 2,321
|Delhi
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,999
|Delhi
|Jammu
|Rs 2,699
|Delhi
|Nagpur
|Rs 1,490
|Delhi
|Pune
|₹ 2,800
|Guwahati
|Aizawl
|Rs 3,190
|Ranchi
|Bengaluru
|Rs 3,599
|Ranchi
|Mumbai
|Rs 3,099
|Ranchi
|Delhi
|Rs 2,299
|Goa
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,899
|Goa
|Hyderabad
|Rs 2,050
|Hyderabad
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 2,099
|Hyderabad
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,799
|Hyderabad
|Kochi
|Rs 3,899
|Hyderabad
|Goa
|Rs 2,015
|Hyderabad
|Delhi
|Rs 2,499
|Hyderabad
|Jaipur
|Rs 2,502
|Hyderabad
|Chennai
|Rs 1,599
|Hyderabad
|Patna
|Rs 4,999
|Bagdogra
|Guwahati
|Rs 1,711
|Chandigarh
|Mumbai
|Rs 3,599
|Jammu
|Delhi
|Rs 2,499
|Jammu
|Sri Nagar
|Rs 1,292
|Jaipur
|Mumbai
|Rs 2,499
|Jaipur
|Hyderabad
|Rs 2,499
|Lucknow
|Bengaluru
|Rs 3,999
|Lucknow
|Mumbai
|Rs 3,272
|Lucknow
|Delhi
|Rs 1,699
|Chennai
|Mumbai
|Rs 2,222
|Chennai
|Pune
|Rs 2,899
|Nagpur
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,999
|Nagpur
|Mumbai
|Rs 2,300
|Nagpur
|Delhi
|Rs 1,851
|Nagpur
|Pune
|Rs 2,400
|Patna
|Bengaluru
|Rs 3,699
|Patna
|Mumbai
|Rs 3,275
|Patna
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,399
|Patna
|Delhi
|Rs 2,121
|Patna
|Hyderabad
|Rs 2,777
|Abu Dhabi
|Mumbai
|Rs 5,400
|Abu Dhabi
|Kannur
|Rs 4,499
|Bangkok
|Mumbai
|Rs 6,999
|Bangkok
|Delhi
|Rs 6,999
|Bengaluru
|Singapore
|Rs 6,999
|Mumbai
|Muscat
|Rs 7,249
|Kannur
|Dubai
|Rs 7,599
|Delhi
|Abu Dhabi
|Rs 5,400
|Kuwait
|Kannur
|Rs 6,800
|Singapore
|Kolkata
|Rs 9,294
(Source: GoAir)
Meanwhile, rival SpiceJet has announced new flights on its domestic as well as international network. The carrier will operate flights on the Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram and Thiruvananthapuram-Male routes from November 20, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 2,501, the airline said in a statement.
