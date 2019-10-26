GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 1,292 In Diwali Sale

Diwali offer: GoAir's sale is valid only for travel on October 27, 2019.

Passenger carrier GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,292 under its 'Diwali super saver fares' offer. Bookings under this offer is valid only for travel on October 27, 2019. "Fly to your favourite destination or visit your loved ones to bring in the festival of lights. Book your tickets now with super saver fares starting at Rs 1,292," GoAir said on its website- goair.in. This sale is applicable on Jammu-Sri Nagar, Bagdogra-Guwahati, Lucknow-Delhi, Nagpur-Bengaluru, Patna-Kolkata, Hyderabad-Chennai, among other routes. (Also read: AirAsia Launches Flights From Agartala To Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Imphal)

Light up your travel plans, this #Diwali with our SUPER SAVER FARES starting at just ₹1,292* ????

Valid only for travel on 27th Oct, 2019. Hurry!

Book now: https://t.co/vwbuHuz7iHpic.twitter.com/erKmze5VVI — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) October 25, 2019

Here's the fare details for routes applicable under GoAir's Diwali offer:

From To Fares Aizawl Guwahati Rs 3,324 Bhubaneshwar Mumbai Rs 3,666 Bengaluru Hyderabad Rs 1,999 Bengaluru Nagpur Rs 2,599 Bengaluru Patna Rs 6,999 Mumbai Chandigarh Rs 5,999 Mumbai Nagpur Rs 2,700 Kolkata Aizawl Rs 7,477 Kolkata Ahmedabad Rs 3,099 Kolkata Bhubaneshwar Rs 1,799 Kolkata Mumbai Rs 2,699 Kolkata Delhi Rs 2,499 Kolkata Pune Rs 3,099 Kannur Bengaluru Rs 2,999 Kannur Mumbai Rs 2,499 Kannur Hyderabad Rs 2,499 Kochi Delhi Rs 3,899 Delhi Ahmedabad Rs 1,850 Delhi Mumbai Rs 2,321 Delhi Hyderabad Rs 1,999 Delhi Jammu Rs 2,699 Delhi Nagpur Rs 1,490 Delhi Pune ₹ 2,800 Guwahati Aizawl Rs 3,190 Ranchi Bengaluru Rs 3,599 Ranchi Mumbai Rs 3,099 Ranchi Delhi Rs 2,299 Goa Mumbai Rs 1,899 Goa Hyderabad Rs 2,050 Hyderabad Ahmedabad Rs 2,099 Hyderabad Bengaluru Rs 1,799 Hyderabad Kochi Rs 3,899 Hyderabad Goa Rs 2,015 Hyderabad Delhi Rs 2,499 Hyderabad Jaipur Rs 2,502 Hyderabad Chennai Rs 1,599 Hyderabad Patna Rs 4,999 Bagdogra Guwahati Rs 1,711 Chandigarh Mumbai Rs 3,599 Jammu Delhi Rs 2,499 Jammu Sri Nagar Rs 1,292 Jaipur Mumbai Rs 2,499 Jaipur Hyderabad Rs 2,499 Lucknow Bengaluru Rs 3,999 Lucknow Mumbai Rs 3,272 Lucknow Delhi Rs 1,699 Chennai Mumbai Rs 2,222 Chennai Pune Rs 2,899 Nagpur Bengaluru Rs 1,999 Nagpur Mumbai Rs 2,300 Nagpur Delhi Rs 1,851 Nagpur Pune Rs 2,400 Patna Bengaluru Rs 3,699 Patna Mumbai Rs 3,275 Patna Kolkata Rs 1,399 Patna Delhi Rs 2,121 Patna Hyderabad Rs 2,777 Abu Dhabi Mumbai Rs 5,400 Abu Dhabi Kannur Rs 4,499 Bangkok Mumbai Rs 6,999 Bangkok Delhi Rs 6,999 Bengaluru Singapore Rs 6,999 Mumbai Muscat Rs 7,249 Kannur Dubai Rs 7,599 Delhi Abu Dhabi Rs 5,400 Kuwait Kannur Rs 6,800 Singapore Kolkata Rs 9,294

(Source: GoAir)

Meanwhile, rival SpiceJet has announced new flights on its domestic as well as international network. The carrier will operate flights on the Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram and Thiruvananthapuram-Male routes from November 20, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 2,501, the airline said in a statement.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.