Ticket Prices To Get 'Cheaper' In Select Indian Railways Trains: 5 Things To Know

The flexi-fares will be reduced from 1.5 to 1.4 times the base ticket fare in 101 trains.

As a gift to passengers this festive season, Indian Railways has decided to scrap flexi-fares in 15 premium trains, while the scheme will no longer be applicable in 32 trains during lean periods. The reduction of flexi-fares is going to benefit both the passengers that can now avail tickets at cheaper rates, as well the railways that will see a surge in demand and occupancy, tweeted Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways on his official twitter handle- @PiyushGoyal. Passengers undertaking journeys in premium trains from March 2019 will be the first group of travellers to avail the benefits of the revised flexi-fare scheme.

As a gift to passengers this festive season, Railways has decided to reduce Flexi Fares from 1.5 to 1.4 times the base ticket fare, and to completely remove Flexi Fares from trains with less than 50% occupancy. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 31, 2018

Win-Win Situation: The reduction of Flexi Fares is going to benefit both the passengers that can now avail tickets at cheaper rates, as well the Railways that will see a surge in demand and occupancy. pic.twitter.com/1T2WhpYxcZ — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 31, 2018

Here are 5 things to know about Indian Railways new flexi-fare scheme:

1. Indian Railways has completely scrapped flexi-fares in 15 premium trains in which the occupancy is less than 50 per cent throughout the year.

2. Indian Railways will discontinue the flexi-fare scheme in 32 other trains during lean periods - February, March and August - when occupancy dips to 50-75 per cent.

3. The flexi-fares will be reduced from 1.5 to 1.4 times the base ticket fare in 101 trains.

4. Some trains in which the flexi-fare scheme will be discontinued because of low occupancy include Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi, Howrah-Puri Shatabdi, Chennai-Madurai Duronto, Guwahati-Dibrugarh Shatabdi, New Delhi-Bhatinda Shatabdi. The trains in which flexi-fares will not be applicable during lean periods include Amritsar Shatabdi, Indore Duronto, Jaipur Duronto, Mumbai Duronto, Bilaspur Rajdhani, Kathgodam-Anand Vihar Shatabdi, and Ranchi Rajdhani.

5. The railways will soon be ready with the revised scheme with necessary changes on its portal and other logistics. The new system will begin with tickets booked 120 days in advance.