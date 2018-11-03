NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Services

Ticket Prices To Get 'Cheaper' In Select Indian Railways Trains: 5 Things To Know

Indian Railways has completely scrapped flexi-fares in 15 premium trains in which the occupancy is less than 50 per cent throughout the year.

Services | | Updated: November 03, 2018 13:12 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Ticket Prices To Get 'Cheaper' In Select Indian Railways Trains: 5 Things To Know

The flexi-fares will be reduced from 1.5 to 1.4 times the base ticket fare in 101 trains.

As a gift to passengers this festive season, Indian Railways has decided to scrap flexi-fares in 15 premium trains, while the scheme will no longer be applicable in 32 trains during lean periods. The reduction of flexi-fares is going to benefit both the passengers that can now avail tickets at cheaper rates, as well the railways that will see a surge in demand and occupancy, tweeted Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways on his official twitter handle-  @PiyushGoyal. Passengers undertaking journeys in premium trains from March 2019 will be the first group of travellers to avail the benefits of the revised flexi-fare scheme.

Here are 5 things to know about Indian Railways new flexi-fare scheme:

1. Indian Railways has completely scrapped flexi-fares in 15 premium trains in which the occupancy is less than 50 per cent throughout the year.

2. Indian Railways will discontinue the flexi-fare scheme in 32 other trains during lean periods - February, March and August - when occupancy dips to 50-75 per cent.

3. The flexi-fares will be reduced from 1.5 to 1.4 times the base ticket fare in 101 trains.

4. Some trains in which the flexi-fare scheme will be discontinued because of low occupancy include Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi, Howrah-Puri Shatabdi, Chennai-Madurai Duronto, Guwahati-Dibrugarh Shatabdi, New Delhi-Bhatinda Shatabdi. The trains in which flexi-fares will not be applicable during lean periods include Amritsar Shatabdi, Indore Duronto, Jaipur Duronto, Mumbai Duronto, Bilaspur Rajdhani, Kathgodam-Anand Vihar Shatabdi, and Ranchi Rajdhani. 

5. The railways will soon be ready with the revised scheme with necessary changes on its portal and other logistics. The new system will begin with tickets booked 120 days in advance.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

irctc ticket pricesIndian railways ticket prices

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScorePNR StatusTrain StatusBreast CancerDengue FeverEntertainment NewsAir Quality in Delhi Air PurifiersFastrackAmwayKarnataka Election

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top