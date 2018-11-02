Gold Prices Fall After 3 Days Of Gains: 5 Things To Know 

Gold price: The precious metal had gained Rs 230 in the last three days.

Gold prices drifted lower by Rs 150 to Rs 32,630 per 10 grams Friday, breaking its three-day rising spell, amid weakening global trend and fading demand from the local jewellers, reported Press Trust of India. Silver, however, recovered by Rs 310 to Rs 39,500 per kg backed by increased offtake by coin makers. Bullion traders said sentiment turned somewhat weak largely in tandem with a subdued trend overseas. Besides, buyers postponing purchases at the domestic spot markets ahead of 'Dhanteras' next week also weighed on the gold prices, they said.

Here are key things to know about gold, silver prices today:

1. Globally, gold prices on Friday held on to gains from the previous session as investors remained cautious ahead of a US jobs report, which could provide clues on the pace of further interest rate hikes. Spot gold was flat at $1,232.81 per ounce, in the intraday trade. Prices climbed to their highest since October 26 at $1,237.39 per ounce on Thursday, as the dollar sagged.

2. In Delhi, gold of 99.9 and 99.5 per cent purity declined by Rs 150 each to Rs 32,630 and Rs 32,480 per 10 grams respectively. The precious metal had gained Rs 230 in the last three days. Sovereign gold, however, remained flat at Rs 24,900 per piece of 8 grams.

3. "Gold retreated sharply in the session as the domestic currency has appreciated and the dollar fell from 17-month high", said Jigar Trivedi, Fundamental Research Analyst, Anand Rathi Commodities.

Analysts will closely watch the US jobs report.

4. On the other side, silver ready rebounded by Rs 310 to Rs 39,500 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 418 to Rs 38,546 per kg.

5. Silver coins, however, were unaltered at 76,000 for buying and Rs 77,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

(With agency inputs)