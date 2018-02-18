GoAir, JetAirways, AirAsia Offer Discount On Domestic Fares On Select Routes GoAir is currently offering domestic flight tickets starting at a price of Rs 991.

These discounted flight tickets can be easily booked from particular airline's website.



GoAir's discount on domestic flight tickets



GoAir airline is offering domestic flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs. 991 on select routes. According to GoAir's website-goair.in, the discounted fares are part of GoAir's special 'Holi long weekend' scheme. Customers can also avail an extra 10 per cent off on domestic flight tickets by booking through HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, GoAir added on its website. The promo code for the same is 'GOHDFC10'. Airlines special fares are valid across selective fare types, added GoAir on the website.



AirAsia's discount on domestic flight tickets



AirAsia is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,699 and on select routes under 'BeatTheBudget' promotional sale. AirAsia's discounted flight tickets offer is valid on travel till July 31, 2018 and bookings are open till February 18, 2018, according to the airline's website (airasia.com). Under this promotional sale, AirAsia is offering discounted tickets on domestic flights flying to Bengaluru, New Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, among others.



Jet Airways's discount on domestic flight tickets



Jet Airways is offering up to 20 per cent discount on domestic flight tickets on select flights. This discount offer can be availed on premiere and economy class of domestic flight tickets, the airline said on its website - jetairways.com. The bookings for availing Jet Airways' 20 per cent discount offer on domestic flights can be done till February 23, 2018. The travel period of this Jet Airways' offer starts on February 24, 2018 and ends on March 24, 2018.





