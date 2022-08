Vivo Mobile has been accused of evading taxes worth 22.1 billion rupees.

A government agency has accused Chinese-owned Vivo Mobile of evading taxes worth 22.1 billion rupees ($280 million), it said in a statement

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence detected customs duty evasion, following which it has issued a show cause notice to Vivo India, the statement said.

Vivo India did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.