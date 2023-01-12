Revenue Agency Accuses Samsung Of Evading $212 Million In Import Taxes: Report

DRI said Samsung misclassified networking devices to avail undue exemption of customs duty. (File)

A government agency has accused the local unit of South Korea's Samsung Electronics of evading import taxes worth 17.28 billion rupees ($212 million) by misclassifying a product, the Economic Times reported today.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said Samsung India Electronics Ltd misclassified networking devices called remote radio heads to avail undue exemption of basic customs duty, the Economic Times reported.

The agency sent Samsung India and PricewaterhouseCoopers Pvt Ltd (PwC), which was hired to classify the network equipment, a show cause notice, the report said.

Samsung, PwC and India's finance ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)