Direct Tax Collections Rise 68% During April-November 2021

Net direct tax collections till November 23 in the current fiscal

Net direct tax collections witnessed a rise of around 68 per cent between April 1 and November 23, 2021 to reach Rs 6.92 lakh crore, government said on Monday.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that the net direct tax collection figures for 2021-22 as on November 23 are Rs 6,92,833.6 crores, showing a growth of 67.93 per cent and 27.29 per cent over the net direct tax collection figures for the corresponding period of 2020-21 and 2019-20 respectively.

The net direct tax collections between April 1 and November 23 in financial years 2020-21 and 2019-20 were over Rs 4.12 lakh crore and over Rs 5.44 lakh crore respectively.

The gross direct tax collection (before adjusting refunds) as on November 23, 2021 stood at over Rs 8.15 lakh crore, a 48.11 per cent growth over the collections in the corresponding period of last fiscal.

Mr Chaudhary further said that the gross goods and service tax (GST) collections in the current fiscal post the Coronavirus outbreak are showing an increasing trend.