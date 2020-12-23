Digital Payments, Parcel Terminals: How Indian Railways Plans To Grow Parcel Business

Facilities such as e-payment and digital payment will also be introduced to boost the parcel business

Indian Railways authorities have introduced several initiatives in the last few months to attract greater business towards its parcel services, including the operations of Kisan Rail trains. The Kisan Rail trains facilitate the movement of farm and agricultural produce. Besides this, the opening of all goods-sheds, the granting of discount on the loading of 24 parcel vans in a single train also contributed to the parcel business on the network. Other initiatives included the granting of discounts on sectors where parcel vans and parcel trains are returning empty, beginning parcel trains for export traffic to Bangladesh as well as private freight terminals, private sidings for parcel traffic.

Indian Railways is planning to develop dedicated parcel terminals in order to make parcel consignments' handling easier for the parties. According to the Railway Ministry, the Sangola (Central Railway zone), Coimbatore (Southern Railway zone), Kacheguda (South Central Railway zone), and Kankariya (Western Railway zone) have already been identified for development as a pilot project. Apart from parcel terminals, the Railway Ministry plans to increase the production of Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) parcel vans.

Facilities such as e-payment and digital payment will also be introduced to boost the parcel business, according to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. The minister also ordered adequate steps to be taken for facilitating the traffic movement from the North-eastern region and hill states, as well as to attract export traffic going towards ports. The parcel special train services must be run punctually by Indian Railways so that the customers gain confidence for utilizing these train services.