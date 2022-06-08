Digital Lending Apps Under Scrutiny, User Discretion Needed: RBI Governor

RBI Governor has said that most of the lending apps are unregistered

Amid rising reports of people being harassed on failing to repay loan instalments on money borrowed through digital lending apps, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said a report on such platforms is in an advanced stage of examination and suggested user's discretion before accessing them.

On being asked whether RBI had taken cognizance of the rise of several loan apps which ensnare people into seeking loans through them and if the central bank was planning any regulation against them, Mr Das said, "Most of these apps are unregistered and whatever they do, the law enforcement agencies act against them. A report on digital lending apps is in an advanced stages of examination.... Customers need to first see whether such apps are registered or not, before using them."

Mr Das further said that details of all registered digital lending apps are available on RBI's website and if any complaint is received against such registered entities, then the central bank will take action.

At the same time, he suggested that people should never click on any link which offers loans and seeks banking details.

"First confirm from the concerned bank about the link you receive on your phone, whether it has been sent by the bank before clicking on them," he advised.