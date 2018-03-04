DigiLocker Allows Access To Digital Aadhaar Card. Steps Here The advantage of digital Aadhaar is that it can now be used in the same way as any other DigiLocker document.

DigiLocker allows citizens to access their digital Aadhaar card number.



Digital Aadhaar in detail



DigiLocker has partnered with UIDAI to make it available automatically to its users when they link their DigiLocker account with Aadhaar, said DigiLocker. The advantage of digital Aadhaar is that it can now be used in the same way as any other DigiLocker document.





Here are the steps to get eAadhaar in DigiLocker if you already have Aadhaar linked DigiLocker:



1. Login to DigiLocker with your credentials



2. Upon login to DigiLocker, you will see a dialog box with a message to get your eAadhaar



3. Click on "Click here" link. OTP box will appear in the dialog



4. You will receive an OTP on your mobile number linked to Aadhaar. Enter this OTP in the OTP box and click "Verify OTP" button



5. On successful validation of the OTP you will be redirected to "Issued Document" page where URI for eAadhaar will be listed



6. Click on "Save" icon next to Aadhaar Card on "Issued Document" page



7. Your eAadhaar will be saved to "Uploaded Document" section.









