DigiLocker Documents Now Valid: Here's How You Can Upload Driving Licence, Other Certificates

Government has asked states to accept digital version of Driving Licence (DL), vehicle registration certificate and other documents presented via DigiLocker or or mParivahan platforms. According to tweets posted by the official handle of DigiLocker- @digilocker_ind, this move is in response to a number of grievances received by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) where citizens have raised the issue that the documents available in DigiLocker or mParivahan app are not considered valid by the traffic police or the motor vehicles department . DigiLocker is a government platform for online issuance and verification of documents.

Ministry of Road Transport issues notification that digital DL, RCs frm DigiLocker are "legally recognised at par wth original docs as per IT Act 2000" & "valid under Motor Vehicles Act 1988, to be treated at par with certificates issued by transport authorities" /1 pic.twitter.com/TviTKbrqCJ — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) August 9, 2018

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued an advisory for the same as valid under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. DigiLocker has partnered with the 'Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for making digital Driving Licence (DL) and vehicle registration certificates (RC) available to Indian citizens. After the latest move, citizens can avoid carry the physical copies of the certificates.

Benefits of keeping digital Driving Licence (DL) and registration certificates in DigiLocker:

According to DigiLocker's official website, digital driving licence (DL) and vehicle registration will minimize the use of physical documents. Citizens can share the authentic digital certificates directly from the data source with other departments as identity and address proof resulting in reduction of administrative overhead.

The digital registration certificate and DL in a DigiLocker account can be spot verified for authenticity either by scanning the QR code on digital documents or by using the QR scan facility on DigiLocker mobile app, noted DigiLocker.

Steps to upload documents to DigiLocker account:

1. Click the upload icon to start uploading a document. In the file upload dialog box, locate the file from your local drive and select 'open' to complete the uploading.

2. To assign a document type to your uploaded file, click 'select doc type'. This will show a pop up with a drop down selection of various document types. Choose the appropriate document type and click 'save'.

3. You can also edit the name of the file using the edit icon next to the filename.