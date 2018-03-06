DigiLocker Can Now Issue Digital Driving Licence (DL) And Vehicle Registration Certificates (RC): Steps And Other Details DigiLocker is now directly integrated with the National Register, which is the national database of driving license and vehicle registration data across the country.

DigiLocker, a government platform for online issuance and verification of documents , has partnered with the 'Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for making digital Driving License (DL) and vehicle registration certificates (RC) available to Indian citizens, according to the official website of DigiLocker- digilocker.gov.in. Under this partnership, DigiLocker is now directly integrated with the National Register, which is the national database of driving license and vehicle registration data across the country, said DigiLocker. DigiLocker users can now easily access their digital RC and DL both on desktop computers and on mobile devices.1. According to DigiLocker, digital driving license (DL) and vehicle registration will minimize the use of physical documents.2. Citizens can share the authentic digital certificates directly from the data source with other departments as identity and address proof resulting in reduction of administrative overhead, said DigiLocker.3. The digital registration certificate and DL in a DigiLocker account can be spot verified for authenticity either by scanning the QR code on digital documents or by using the QR scan facility on DigiLocker mobile app, noted DigiLocker.1. Users should first link their Aadhaar card number with DigiLocker account2. Once this is done, click on 'Pull Partner Documents' section3. Select the issuer and document type and enter the document details asked for 4. Documents will be fetched from database5. Save a permanent link (URL) to this digital document in the 'Issued Documents' section for later use