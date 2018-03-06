DigiLocker Can Now Issue Digital Driving Licence (DL) And Vehicle Registration Certificates (RC): Steps And Other Details

Benefits of keeping digital Driving License (DL) and registration certificates:
1. According to DigiLocker, digital driving license (DL) and vehicle registration will minimize the use of physical documents.
2. Citizens can share the authentic digital certificates directly from the data source with other departments as identity and address proof resulting in reduction of administrative overhead, said DigiLocker.
3. The digital registration certificate and DL in a DigiLocker account can be spot verified for authenticity either by scanning the QR code on digital documents or by using the QR scan facility on DigiLocker mobile app, noted DigiLocker.
Steps for getting digital Driving License (DL) and registration certificate (RC) via DigiLocker:
1. Users should first link their Aadhaar card number with DigiLocker account
2. Once this is done, click on 'Pull Partner Documents' section
3. Select the issuer and document type and enter the document details asked for
5. Save a permanent link (URL) to this digital document in the 'Issued Documents' section for later use