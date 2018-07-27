Diesel Prices Slashed Across Metros But Petrol Rates Unchanged

Petrol prices, however, were kept unchanged across the four cities.

Diesel prices were slashed across the four metro cities on Friday, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). One litre of diesel was being sold in national capital New Delhi for Rs 67.72, in Kolkata for Rs 70.43, in Mumbai for Rs 71.89, and in Chennai for Rs 71.52. On Thursday, diesel was sold in Delhi at the rate of Rs 67.79/litre, in Kolkata at Rs 70.48/litre, in Mumbai at Rs 71.97/litre, and in Chennai at Rs 71.59/litre. Thus, diesel prices were reduced in Delhi by 7 paise, in Kolkata by 5 paise, in Mumbai by 8 paise, and in Chennai by 7 paise.

(Petrol, diesel prices today across the four metros)

Petrol prices, however, were kept unchanged across the four cities. One litre of petrol was being sold in Delhi for Rs 76.23, in Kolkata for Rs 79.10, in Mumbai for Rs 83.68, and in Chennai for Rs 79.18.