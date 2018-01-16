Diesel Prices Rise To Record High, Petrol At Over Three-Year Peak The government had between November 2014 and January 2016 raised excise duty on petrol and diesel on nine occasions to take away gains arising from plummeting global oil prices.

Petrol price rose to Rs 71.27 per litre in Delhi on Tuesday - the highest since August 2014



Global crude prices have risen above $70 per barrel for the first time since 2014 as investors bet supply cuts led by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries or EPEC will dominate the market this year.



Prices have been on the rise since December 12, 2017. On that day, diesel was priced at Rs 58.34, per litre in in Delhi. In the previous one month, it had risen by Rs 3.4 per litre. During this period, petrol price had risen by Rs 2.09, according to oil companies.



Because of the excise duty cut, diesel prices had on October 4, 2017 come down to Rs 56.89 and petrol to Rs 68.38. However, subsequent rally has wiped away all the gains and prices have touched new highs.



Last week, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had responded to questions on whether the Centre would cut excise duty on the two fuel, by asking states to first cut VAT.



"Why don't you ask state governments to reduce first," he said on January 1 responding to reporters question on excise duty cuts. "Government of India reduced excise duty (in October last year). We are appealing to states to reduce VAT."



Some state governments had followed that excise duty cut with reduction in VAT. "Why Delhi government has not reduced VAT," he asked.



Petrol and diesel prices in the national capital are the lowest among all metros.



Mr Pradhan had said that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had already written to the states seeking reduction in VAT. The October 2017 excise duty cut cost the government Rs 26,000 crore in annual revenue and about Rs 13,000 crore during the remaining part of the current fiscal year.



The government had between November 2014 and January 2016 raised excise duty on petrol and diesel on nine occasions to take away gains arising from plummeting global oil prices. In all, duty on petrol was hiked by Rs 11.77 per litre and that on diesel by 13.47 a litre in those 15 months that helped government's excise mop-up more than double to Rs 242,000 crore in 2016-17 from Rs 99,000 crore in 2014-15.



State-owned oil companies in June last year dumped the 15-year old practice of revising rates on 1st and 16th of every month and instead adopted a dynamic daily price revision to instantly reflect changes in cost. Rates during the first fortnight starting June 16 dropped but have been on the rise since July 4.



Since then prices are revised on a daily basis.



