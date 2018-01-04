Diesel Prices Hiked, Petrol Price Unchanged For Fourth Day. Latest Rates

|Petrol (Rs per litre)
|4-Jan
|3-Jan
|31-Dec
|30-Nov
|1-Jun-17
|Delhi
|69.97
|69.97
|69.97
|69.24
|66.91
|Kolkata
|72.72
|72.72
|72.72
|72
|69.52
|Mumbai
|77.87
|77.87
|77.87
|76.52
|78.44
|Chennai
|72.53
|72.53
|72.53
|71.76
|69.93
|Diesel (Rs per litre)
|Delhi
|59.89
|59.82
|59.64
|58.39
|55.94
|Kolkata
|62.55
|62.48
|62.3
|61.05
|58.28
|Mumbai
|63.59
|63.51
|63.27
|61.05
|61.67
|Chennai
|63.1
|63.03
|62.83
|61.5
|59.22
|(Source: iocl.com)
Diesel prices have been raised by 6-8 paise in the four metros every day since the last day of calendar year 2017. As of Thursday, Diesel prices are up by 25 paise per litre in Delhi and Kolkata, 32 paise per litre in Mumbai and 27 paise per litre in Chennai, according to the Indian Oil website.
Petrol rates witnessed an addition of Rs 0.72 to Rs 1.35 per litre across the four major cities in December 2017. Diesel prices - in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai - rose by Rs 1.31-Rs 2.3 during this period.
Oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation revise the rates based on global oil prices and foreign exchange rates.
OMCs adapted a daily revision system for petrol and diesel prices on June 16 last year.
Since then, petrol rate has risen by Rs 3.06 per litre in Delhi, Rs 3.2 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 2.6 in Chennai. Diesel prices have increased by Rs 3.95 per litre in Delhi, Rs 4.27 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 1.92 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 3.88 per litre in Chennai. In Mumbai, however, petrol price has come down by Rs 0.57 per litre during this period.
Previously, petrol and diesel rates were reviewed on a fortnightly basis across the country.
Global oil prices remained near levels last seen in late 2014/2015, with markets tightening amid tensions in Iran and due to ongoing OPEC-led production cuts.
(Aviation turbine fuel price was at Rs 57,460 per kilolitre in Delhi, applicable from January 1, 2018, according to Indian Oil)
