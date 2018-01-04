Diesel Prices Hiked, Petrol Price Unchanged For Fourth Day. Latest Rates Diesel prices have been raised by 6-8 paise in the four metros every day since the last day of calendar year 2017.

12 Shares EMAIL PRINT Petrol and diesel rates are currently revised at 6 am every day Diesel rates were hiked by 7-8 paise per litre in the four metro cities on Thursday. Petrol prices however were left unchanged in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai for a fourth straight day since December 31, 2017. Petrol rate was at Rs 69.97 per litre in Delhi; Rs 72.72 per litre in Kolkata; Rs 77.87 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs 72.53 per litre in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation's website - iocl.com. Effective 6 am, January 4, 2018, diesel rates were at Rs 59.89 per litre, Rs 62.55 per litre, Rs 63.59 per litre and Rs 63.1 per litre respectively.

Petrol (Rs per litre) 4-Jan 3-Jan 31-Dec 30-Nov 1-Jun-17 Delhi 69.97 69.97 69.97 69.24 66.91 Kolkata 72.72 72.72 72.72 72 69.52 Mumbai 77.87 77.87 77.87 76.52 78.44 Chennai 72.53 72.53 72.53 71.76 69.93 Diesel (Rs per litre) Delhi 59.89 59.82 59.64 58.39 55.94 Kolkata 62.55 62.48 62.3 61.05 58.28 Mumbai 63.59 63.51 63.27 61.05 61.67 Chennai 63.1 63.03 62.83 61.5 59.22 (Source: iocl.com)

Diesel prices have been raised by 6-8 paise in the four metros every day since the last day of calendar year 2017. As of Thursday, Diesel prices are up by 25 paise per litre in Delhi and Kolkata, 32 paise per litre in Mumbai and 27 paise per litre in Chennai, according to the Indian Oil website.



Petrol rates witnessed an addition of Rs 0.72 to Rs 1.35 per litre across the four major cities in December 2017. Diesel prices - in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai - rose by Rs 1.31-Rs 2.3 during this period.



Oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation revise the rates based on global oil prices and foreign exchange rates.



OMCs adapted a daily revision system for petrol and diesel prices on June 16 last year.



Since then, petrol rate has risen by Rs 3.06 per litre in Delhi, Rs 3.2 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 2.6 in Chennai. Diesel prices have increased by Rs 3.95 per litre in Delhi, Rs 4.27 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 1.92 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 3.88 per litre in Chennai. In Mumbai, however, petrol price has come down by Rs 0.57 per litre during this period.



Previously, petrol and diesel rates were reviewed on a fortnightly basis across the country.



Global oil prices remained near levels last seen in late 2014/2015, with markets tightening amid tensions in Iran and due to ongoing OPEC-led production cuts.





Meanwhile, jet fuel prices - aviation turbine fuel (ATF) - were hiked to Rs 57,460 per kilolitre in Delhi, Rs 62,083 per kilolitre in Kolkata, Rs 57,133 per kilolitre in Mumbai and Rs 60,640 per kilolitre in Chennai. The new prices, for domestic airlines, were applicable from January 1, 2018, according to Indian Oil.



(With agency inputs)



