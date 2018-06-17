Diesel Prices Slashed Today After Gap Of 4 Days, Petrol Prices Remain Stable. Check Rates Here

Here are 5 things to know about petrol, diesel prices today:
1. Diesel prices were lowered today in the range of 7-11 paise per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation's website. For Delhi, the prices were reduced by 7 paise per litre while for Mumbai it was slashed by 11 paise per litre. Diesel prices in Kolkata were and Chennai were cut by 7 paise per litre and 8 paise per litre respectively.
|Metros
|Prices
|Delhi
|67.78
|Kolkata
|70.33
|Mumbai
|72.13
|Chennai
|71.54
2. On Saturday, petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged. Petrol prices are not even revised today.
|Metros
|Prices
|Delhi
|76.35
|Kolkata
|79.02
|Mumbai
|84.18
|Chennai
|79.24
3. The new listed rates are applicable from 6:00 am on June 17, 2018.
4. At current levels, petrol and diesel prices have registered some recovery compared to May, a month during which the fuel rates hit all-time highs in some cities.
5. Fuel price in the country is largely determined by global crude oil prices, which have been on a downslide for nearly a month now. The Brent crude oil is currently priced over $73 per barrel, down from nearly $80 a barrel a month ago.