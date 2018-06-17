NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Diesel Prices Slashed Today After Gap Of 4 Days, Petrol Prices Remain Stable. Check Rates Here

Fuel price in the country is largely determined by global crude oil prices, which have been on a downslide for nearly a month now.

Commodities | | Updated: June 17, 2018 09:51 IST
The new listed rates are applicable from 6:00 am on June 17, 2018.

Petrol prices on Sunday were again stable for second straight day. According to the rate chart, petrol price in Delhi today is at Rs. 76.35 per litre, same as Friday and Saturday. In Mumbai, petrol price is Rs. 84.18 per litre. In Chennai and Kolkata, petrol prices are Rs. 79.24 per litre and Rs. 79.02 per litre respectively. However, diesel prices were revised today after four days. Diesel in Delhi today stands at Rs 67.78 per litre. Diesel price in Mumbai is Rs. 72.13 per litre. Diesel price in Kolkata is Rs. 70.33 per litre. In Chennai it is Rs. 71.54 per litre. 

Here are 5 things to know about petrol, diesel prices today:

1.    Diesel prices were lowered today in the range of 7-11 paise per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation's website. For Delhi, the prices were reduced by 7 paise per litre while for Mumbai it was slashed by 11 paise per litre. Diesel prices in Kolkata were and Chennai were cut by 7 paise per litre and 8 paise per litre respectively.
 
MetrosPrices
Delhi67.78
Kolkata70.33
Mumbai72.13
Chennai71.54
(Diesel prices per litre on Sunday)


2.    On Saturday, petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged. Petrol prices are not even revised  today.
 
MetrosPrices
Delhi76.35
Kolkata79.02
Mumbai84.18
Chennai79.24
(Petrol prices per litre on Sunday)

3.     The new listed rates are applicable from 6:00 am on June 17, 2018.

4.    At current levels, petrol and diesel prices have registered some recovery compared to May, a month during which the fuel rates hit all-time highs in some cities.

5.    Fuel price in the country is largely determined by global crude oil prices, which have been on a downslide for nearly a month now. The Brent crude oil is currently priced over $73 per barrel, down from nearly $80 a barrel a month ago.
 

