Diesel Prices Slashed Today After Gap Of 4 Days, Petrol Prices Remain Stable. Check Rates Here Fuel price in the country is largely determined by global crude oil prices, which have been on a downslide for nearly a month now.

Here are 5 things to know about petrol, diesel prices today:



1. Diesel prices were lowered today in the range of 7-11 paise per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation's website. For Delhi, the prices were reduced by 7 paise per litre while for Mumbai it was slashed by 11 paise per litre. Diesel prices in Kolkata were and Chennai were cut by 7 paise per litre and 8 paise per litre respectively.

Metros Prices Delhi 67.78 Kolkata 70.33 Mumbai 72.13 Chennai 71.54 (Diesel prices per litre on Sunday)





2. On Saturday, petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged. Petrol prices are not even revised today.

Metros Prices Delhi 76.35 Kolkata 79.02 Mumbai 84.18 Chennai 79.24 (Petrol prices per litre on Sunday)



3. The new listed rates are applicable from 6:00 am on June 17, 2018.



4. At current levels, petrol and diesel prices have registered some recovery compared to May, a month during which the fuel rates hit all-time highs in some cities.



5. Fuel price in the country is largely determined by global crude oil prices, which have been on a downslide for nearly a month now. The Brent crude oil is currently priced over $73 per barrel, down from nearly $80 a barrel a month ago.





Petrol prices on Sunday were again stable for second straight day.