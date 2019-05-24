Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Marginally Today

Petrol and diesel rates today: Any revisions are effected at the fuel pumps at 6 am

Domestic petrol and diesel prices were hiked marginally on Friday. With effect from 6 am on May 24, the price of petrol was revised to Rs 71.39 per litre in Delhi and Rs 77 per litre in Mumbai, from Rs 71.25 per litre and Rs 76.86 per litre the previous day, according to notifications from Indian Oil. The price of diesel was changed to Rs 66.45 per litre in Delhi and 69.63 per litre in Mumbai, marking a hike of 16 paise per litre and 17 paise per litre respectively compared to Thursday's rates, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

How domestic fuel rates have changed in past few weeks

Overall, the petrol prices have been lowered by Rs 1.69-1.8 per litre - or 2.16-2.38 per cent - in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai so far this month, and the diesel rates cut by 20-26 paise per litre.

Currently, the prices of petrol and diesel in the country are reviewed by state-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation on a daily basis. Any revisions are effected at the fuel pumps at 6 am.

The domestic fuel prices vary from state to state, and are determined broadly by the global crude oil and rupee-dollar forex rates.

