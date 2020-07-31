Diesel Becomes Cheaper Than Petrol In Delhi After VAT Cut

Diesel had remained more expensive than petrol in Delhi for several weeks until Friday

The price of diesel came down by Rs 8.38 in the national capital on Friday, a day after the Delhi government announced a reduction in the value added tax or VAT applicable to the fuel. The VAT was brought down to 16.75 per cent from 30 per cent in the metro. With effect from 6 am on July 31, the price of diesel was lowered to Rs 73.56 per litre in Delhi, from Rs 81.94 per litre, while that of petrol was left unchanged at Rs 80.43, according to a notification from Indian Oil Corporation.

In a rare occurrence, diesel had remained more expensive than petrol in Delhi for several weeks until Friday.

(Also Read: VAT Cut To 16.5%, Says Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal)

The prices of petrol and diesel are broadly determined by crude oil and forex rates. However, the retail rates vary from state to state due to local taxes.

Oil companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation - the country's largest fuel retailer - review the rates of petrol and diesel on a daily basis, to align them with global oil prices. Any revisions are implemented at fuel pumps with effect from 6 am every day.

Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation account for the majority of fuel stations in the country.