Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) Shares Fall 9% After Company Misses Debt Payments

DHFL or Dewan Housing Finance Limited shares plunged around 9 per cent on Wednesday, a day after the mortgage lender said it had made a 40 per cent payment on unsecured commercial papers due on Tuesday. In a regulatory filing late on Wednesday, Mumbai-based DHFL said: “Out of the aggregate amount of Rs 375 crore, Rs 150 crores i.e. 40 per cent has been paid on a proportionate basis and the balance amount of Rs. 225 crore shall be paid in next couple of days.” DHFL shares however recovered most of the losses in late morning deals.

At 10:23 am, DHFL shares traded 2.39 per cent lower at Rs 73.65 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), underperforming the Nifty index which was up 0.24 per cent.

Earlier in the session, DHFL shares fell as much as 8.89 per cent to Rs 68.70 apiece on the BSE, as against their previous close of Rs 75.40. On the NSE, the DHFL stock price declined 9.08 per cent to Rs 68.60 apiece in morning deals, from the previous close of Rs 75.45.

The country's non-banking finance companies sector has been struggling with a liquidity crunch, after a series of defaults at Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) last year triggered fears about contagion in the financial sector.

Earlier this month, credit ratings agencies ICRA and Crisil categorised DHFL's commercial paper at default levels for missing bond payments.

DHFL said on Tuesday that it would make the outstanding payment in the next few days "once the surplus cash flow position improves".

Dewan Housing Finance also said it is "already in the process of selling down its loan assets including wholesale project loans to make good all its obligations and maintain its 100 per cent commitment to all its creditors as it has done since the liquidity crisis started in September 2018".

