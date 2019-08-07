DHFL Shares Fall After Surging Over 30% In Tuesday's Session

DHFL shares traded 2.35 per cent lower at Rs 54.10 under performing the Sensex.

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) fell a day after surging over 32 per cent in Tuesday's session after the debt-laden shadow bank DHFL on Tuesday said its creditors would not have to take any haircuts on principal payments under its resolution plan. In Wednesday's session DHFL share price declined as much as 5.4 per cent to Rs 52.40 from its previous close of Rs 55.40 on the BSE. On the National Stock Exchange, DHFL share price declined 5.42 per cent to Rs 52.35. DHFL shares were trading on a weak note owing to subdued trend in banking and financial services sector shares ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision due later in the day.

As part of the resolution plan, DHFL will also put a moratorium on repayments and seek funding from banks to start retail lending, the company said after a meeting of the special committee for resolution plan, the company said on Tuesday.

DHFL, the fourth-biggest housing finance company in India, has roughly Rs. 1 lakh crore of debt and is in the process of seeking lender approval on a restructuring designed to help it ride out a liquidity crunch and restart its lending business.

The shadow bank also said in a separate statement its auditor Deloitte, Haskins & Sells LLP had resigned, citing irregularities in DHFL's financial statements for the year ending March 31.

As of 10:41 am, DHFL shares traded 2.35 per cent lower at Rs 54.10 under performing the Sensex which was trading on a flat note.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.