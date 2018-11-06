DHFL Clears Outstanding Commercial Paper Of 1,775 Crore Rupees

NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
November 06, 2018
DHFL said it has successfully conducted securitisation assignment of over Rs 6,600 crore.

MUMBAI: Housing finance company DHFL on Monday said that it has repaid a commercial paper (CP) worth Rs 1,775 crore.

According to the housing finance firm, since September 21, 2018 it has repaid commercial paper holders Rs 9,465 crore including buyback of CP worth Rs 3,240 crore.

"DHFL has either repaid or offered to buy back all commercial papers maturing till November 15, 2018 and provided for CP maturing till November 30, 2018," the company said in a statement.

"DHFL's CP outstanding as on November 30, 2018 will be 1 per cent of the total borrowing amounting to INR 1,125 crore. DHFL has successfully conducted securitisation assignment of over Rs 6,600 crore since September 21, 2018."

 



