Dharmendra Pradhan Urges Local Oil Companies To Boost Overseas Funding

"India's growing energy sector is attractive for foreign investment," Mr Pradhan said.

Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday he wants state-owned oil companies to boost their overseas borrowings, replicating the funding success of the country's renewable industry.

With funding from local banks and non-banking financial companies drying up following a bad loan and credibility crisis in the financial sector, top global pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and private equity companies have stepped in to fill the gap, especially in equity capital.

Many companies have also raised debt via overseas bonds.

Most of the overseas money, however, has gone to private companies, especially in renewable energy, leaving state-owned oil firms such as Indian Oil, Oil and Natural Gas companies relying on traditional domestic routes.

"India's growing energy sector is attractive for foreign investment," Mr Pradhan said at BNEF energy summit being held at New Delhi.

With economy expected to grow at 7 per cent, he forecast more funding would flow to energy sector.

"Many companies have successfully raised funding through overseas bond market and this funding route is likely to grow many fold going forward," he said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.