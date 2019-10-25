Dhanteras 2019: Jewellers Announce Discounts, Cashbacks On Gold Purchase

PC Jeweller is offering cashback of up to Rs 18,000 on buying Dhanteras jewellery vouchers.

Days ahead of Dhanteras 2019, jewellery firms such as PC Jeweller and Tanishq have announced discounts and cashbacks on select gold and diamond products to attract customers. In India, the world's second largest consumer of the yellow metal, many customers hold their gold purchases till the festival season especially Dhanteras. With gold prices now down from last month's record high of about Rs 40,000 per 10 gm, some experts believe that gold demand may see a mild recovery. The cashback schemes launched by jewellers - including those enabling the exchange of gold - and heavy discounts on making charges could be a good demand booster, according to Brijesh Parnami, CEO, Coretree Wealth Advisory Services.

Here are some of the offers announced by the jewellery firms just ahead of Dhanteras 2019:

PC Jeweller

PC Jeweller is offering cashback of up to Rs 18,000 on buying Dhanteras jewellery vouchers from Paytm. This offer is valid for redemption from October 25, 2019, to October 31, 2019, PC Jeweller's said on its website - pcjeweller.com.

30 per cent discount is also available on diamond jewellery, making charges of gold jewellery, silver jewellery and articles. Also, a flat 10 per cent off is available on making charges of gold coins. Additionally, Kotak Mahindra Bank and RBL Bank customers can avail up to five per cent cashback of up to Rs 5,000 on minimum transaction of Rs 25,000. The cashback scheme is valid for both online and offline stores, PC Jeweller noted.

Tanishq

Tanishq is offering up to 25 per cent off on making charges of gold jewellery. Also, it is offering 25 per cent off on the full value of diamond jewellery. The offer is valid in selected cities and on selected dates, Tanishq said on its official website - tanishq.co.in.

Malabar Golds and Diamonds

On the ocassion of Diwali, Malabar Golds and Diamonds is offering one free gold coin with every purchase of gold jewellery worth Rs 15,000, according to its official website -malabargoldanddiamonds.com. In another offer, customers can get two free gold coins with every purchase of diamond jewellery worth Rs 15,000. This offer - which is valid till October 31, 2019 - is availble only for online purchases. Additioanlly, SBI card customers can get 5 per cent extra cashback, which is valid till October 27, 2019.

