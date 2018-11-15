Deutsche Bank, J&K Bank Fined 3 Crore Rupees Each For Flouting Norms

The action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance only, RBI said.

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said it has imposed penalties on Deutsche Bank A.G. of Germany and The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd for violating various norms.

The penalties imposed are around Rs 3 crore each on Deutsche Bank A.G. and The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd., vide its orders of November 5, said a RBI statement.

The heavy fines came for the two banks' "non-compliance with the direction" of RBI on Income Recognition and Asset Classification (IRAC), Know Your Customer/Anti-Money Laundering (KYC/AML) norms, and on disclosure of monetary penalties imposed by the regulator.

The RBI action has been taken under relevant sections of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, taking into account the failure of both banks to adhere to the apex bank's directions.

It added that the action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the two banks with their customers.