NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Banking & Financial Services

Deutsche Bank, J&K Bank Fined 3 Crore Rupees Each For Flouting Norms

The action has been taken under sections of Banking Regulation Act, 1949, taking into account failure of both banks to adhere to RBI's directions.

Banking & Financial Services | | Updated: November 15, 2018 08:31 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Deutsche Bank, J&K Bank Fined 3 Crore Rupees Each For Flouting Norms

The action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance only, RBI said.

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said it has imposed penalties on Deutsche Bank A.G. of Germany and The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd for violating various norms.

The penalties imposed are around Rs 3 crore each on Deutsche Bank A.G. and The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd., vide its orders of November 5, said a RBI statement.

The heavy fines came for the two banks' "non-compliance with the direction" of RBI on Income Recognition and Asset Classification (IRAC), Know Your Customer/Anti-Money Laundering (KYC/AML) norms, and on disclosure of monetary penalties imposed by the regulator.

The RBI action has been taken under relevant sections of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, taking into account the failure of both banks to adhere to the apex bank's directions.

It added that the action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the two banks with their customers.

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Deutsche Bank A.G.The Jammu & Kashmir Bank LtdReserve Bank of India (RBI)

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rafale DealTamil NewsHOP LiveLive TVLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusTennis ElbowMaruti Suzuki ErtigaAutomatic CarsAntibiotic AwarenessDiabetes DayNokia 8.1

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top