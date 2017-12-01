Department Of Telecommunication Outlines SIM Re-Verification Process For NRIs

The procedure has been spelt out for re-verification of mobile connections of foreign nationals, as well as NRI subscribers who do not have Aadhaar

Business | | Updated: December 01, 2017 21:51 IST
8 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Department Of Telecommunication Outlines SIM Re-Verification Process For NRIs

DoT instructed telcos to operationalise the process for NRIs by January 1

New Delhi: The telecom department on Friday outlined detailed procedure for telcos to undertake mobile re-verification of foreign nationals and NRIs, and instructed players to operationalise the process for these subscribers by January 1, 2018.

The procedure has been spelt out for re-verification of mobile connections of foreign nationals, as well as NRI subscribers who either do not have Aadhaar or their mobile number is not registered with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has also given re- verification procedure for senior citizens who are above 70 years not having Aadhaar, are unable to do biometric authentication or are physically challenged. The licencees must ensure that...subscribers should "be able to re-verify their mobile connections through these alternative methods by January 1, 2018", the DoT said in an order today.

It said that various representations had been received from Non Resident India (NRIs) and Overseas Indians and foreign nationals citing difficulties being faced by them in re-verification of their Indian mobile connections. The difficulties arose because this set of subscribers did not have Aadhaar and nor were they eligible to enrol for the 12-digital biometric identifier.

The DoT has also informed operators about the procedure for IVRS-based One Time Password (OTP) authentication of telecom subscribers whose mobile number is registered with Aadhaar.




(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

DOTAadhaar card

................................ Advertisement ................................