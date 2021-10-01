Delta Corp, JK Cement Among Six Other Shares Gain On Entering F&O Segment

Delta Corp was the top gainer in the F&O segment with a gain of 7%.

Shares of Abbott India, Dalmia Bharat, Delta Corp, The India Cements, JK Cement, Oberoi Realty, Persistent Systems and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals advanced up to 7 per cent after these shares were added to the futures and options (derivative) segment of the markets from the start of October series.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) last month announced that it will add eight shares to the F&O segment, taking the total number of shares available for derivatives trading to 180.

Below is the performance of newly added shares to the F&O segment:

Abbott India up 2.2%

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals up 2.3%

Dalmia Bharat 1.2%

Delta Corp up 6.78%

The India Cements up 3.34%

JK Cement up 2.16%

Oberoi Realty up 0.07%

Persistent Systems down 1%

"The futures and options contracts on 8 additional securities would be available for trading w.e.f. October 01, 2021, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria of Quarter sigma computation cycle of September 2021," the NSE said in its circular dated August 31.

In a separate circular on Thursday, the National Stock Exchange announced lot sizes, market wide position limits and overall stock limits for the newly added shares to the derivative segment.

The latest addition of stocks to the futures and options segment comes after Can Fin Homes, Dixon Technologies, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indian Energy Exchange, Indiamart Intermesh, IPCA Laboratories, MCX, OFSS, Polycab India and Syngene International were added to the derivative segment in September series.

NSE lays down the norms for derivatives contracts such as underlying index, market lots and maturity date of contracts. It also revises the F&O stock list and lot sizes on a regular basis.