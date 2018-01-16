Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Special Train Gets Extension, Details Here The Superfast AC Rajdhani Special train - running between the Bandra Terminus railway station in Mumbai and the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi - will get a further extension of three months, according to Western Railway.

Western Railway said the move was "to facilitate passengers and to clear extra rush" Here are five things to know about the extended thrice-a-week Bandra Terminus-Nizamuddin Superfast AC Rajdhani Special train:

1. The Rajdhani Special service between Bandra and Nizamuddin has been extended from January 17 to April 15, 2018.



2. The extended trips of the tri-weekly Superfast AC Rajdhani Special train will be from January 18, 2018 to April 15, 2018, according to the press release.



3. Previously, the Rajdhani Special service was scheduled to be operated till January 17, 2018.



4. The extended Rajdhani Special service will be operative with trains 09003 and 09004, according to the Western Railway. Bandra Terminus-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Special timetable

5. Train No. 09003 will start from Bandra (T) at 4:05 pm every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. It will arrive at the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station at 6:00 am the next day, the press release noted.



6. Train No. 09004 will commence its journey from the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station at 4:15 pm on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. This train will reach the Bandra Terminus station 6:10 am the next day.



7. The train service will halt at Surat, Vadodara and Kota stations in each direction.



8. The extended Rajdhani Special train service will comprise AC I Tier, AC II Tier and AC III Tier coaches.



9. Bookings of train tickets under the extended Rajdhani Special service will commence from January 17, 2018, according to Western Railway.



10. The Railways had introduced the new tri-weekly Superfast Rajdhani Special service between Delhi and Mumbai in October 2017. This service aimed to fulfill the long overdue demand of passengers and to provide faster connectivity to passengers between the two metros.



