Extended Section Of Delhi Metro's Pink Line To Open Soon

Delhi Metro's Pink Line section connecting Shiv Vihar and Trilokpuri in east Delhi is likely to open soon.

"The Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety will inspect the 17.86 km-long Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake Metro section" on Saturday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC) said on Monday.

The section has 15 stations, all elevated: Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake, East Vinod Nagar (Mayur Vihar-II), West Vinod Nagar (Mandawali), I.P. Extension, Anand Vihar ISBT, Karkardooma, Karkardooma Court, Krishna Nagar, East Azad Nagar, Welcome, Jaffrabad, Maujpur (Babarpur), Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar.

Anand Vihar (Blue Line), Karkardooma (Blue Line) and Welcome (Red Line) will be the three interchange stations on the stretch.

Once fully operational, the 59-km line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) will be the longest on the network. After the opening of this particular section, Delhi Metro network will become 314 km-long.