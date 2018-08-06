Delhi Metro Opens New Section On Pink Line: Major Stations, Timings And All Details

Delhi Metro's new service will link four major shopping destinations of the city.

The service on Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus -Lajpat Nagar section of Delhi Metro's pink line was today flagged off by Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). Delhi Metro's new service will link four major shopping destinations of the city. This section from Lajpat Nagar to Sir Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh consists of six stations-- Sir Vishweshwaraih Moti Bagh, Bhikaji Cama Place, Sarojini Nagar, INA, South Extension and Lajpat Nagar. It also has two interchange stations at INA and Lajpat Nagar.

Here are 5 things to know about Delhi metro's new corridor:

1. Metro service for commuters on Delhi metro's new line began from 1 pm.

2. The stretch, which is a continuation of the presently operational Majlis Park - Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus section, is a major advantage for the shoppers of the city as four major markets of the national capital, i.e, Sarojini Nagar, INA, South Extension and Lajpat Nagar are getting dedicated metro stations now, reported PTI.

3. Sir Vishwesaraiya Moti Bagh is elevated whereas Bhikaji Kama Place, INA, Sarojini Nagar, South Extension and Lajpat Nagar are underground stations.

4. A total of 23 trains will ply on this route, with a frequency of 5 minutes and 12 seconds during peak hours and 5 minutes and 45 seconds during non-peak hours.

5. All the six stations of new corridor of Delhi metro are platinum rated by Green Building Council of India. With the inauguration of this line, the metro network in the city has expanded to 296 Km through 214 stations.

