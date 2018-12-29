New Section Of Delhi Metro's Pink Line To Open On Monday: 5 Things To Know

The 9.7 km long Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 corridor is part of the 59-km-long pink line.

Delhi Metro's Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 section of pink line is all set to open for public commutation from December 31, the Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC) was quoted as saying in news agency IANS (Indo-Asian News Service) report. The stretch, which has five stations, three underground and two elevated, will be inaugurated by Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs on Monday at 11 am and will be opened for public same day from 4 pm.

Here are 5 things to know about Delhi metro pink line's new stretch:

1. The 9.7 km long Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 corridor is part of the 59-km-long pink line. It is part of the Phase-III of the DMRC network.

2. The five stations are -- Lajpat Nagar, Vinobapuri, Ashram, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mayur Vihar Phase-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1. Mayur Vihar Phase-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 are elevated stations.

3. This would be the last section of the longest Pink Line of the Metro network, with other sections connecting Majlis Park to Lajpat Nagar and Trilok Puri to Shiv Vihar having opened in three phases over the last one year.

4. The 59-km line will encircle most part of the busy Ring Road and will cover almost the entire road connecting localities as disparately situated as Shalimar Bagh, Anand Vihar and Sarojini Nagar, in north, east and south of Delhi, respectively.

5. The DMRC started its first ever operations in 2002 and currently its network span 317 km with 231 stations. Former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee had inaugurated the DMRC's first-ever corridor -- 8.2-km stretch between Tis Hazari and Shahdara stations of the Red Line -- on December 24, 2002.

