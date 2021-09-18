Grey Line's Najafgarh- Dhansa Bus Stand Section Opens: How It Will Benefit Commuters

Delhi Metro Grey Line's extended corridor section - Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand was opened today for passenger services, metro network further into the interior areas of Najafgarh. Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the metro section through video conference, according to a statement shared by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday, September 18.
With the opening of this section, the Delhi Metro network has become 391 km long with 286 stations, including the Noida – Greater Noida corridor and the Rapid Metro of Gurgaon, said DMRC in its statement.
The 1.2 km long Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand section of the 4.2 km long Grey Line is said to benefit residents living in the urban village area of Najafgarh as well as those around Dhansa Bus Stand. The Dhansa Bus Stand is an underground metro station and an extension of the presently operational Dwarka- Najafgarh corridor.
Delhi Metro Grey Line's Dhansa Bus Stand station - Top Features:
- The metro station is designed as a four-level underground structure. There will be the platform at the bottom (at an approximate depth of 18 metres) followed by a concourse and then an entire floor for vehicle parking with the roof level at the top (-ground level).
- The Dhansa Bus Stand station is the first ever underground station of the Delhi Metro network to have an entire underground floor dedicated for the parking of vehicles. The parking facility will be integrated with the main station area where people will be able to park their cars and two wheelers and proceed to the concourse of the station directly - by using the lifts and escalators.
- The parking lot is equipped with facilities such as the entry and exit ramps, staircases, lifts, escalators. The facility has a parking space for around 110 cars and 185 two wheelers. Provisions for property development activities will also be available at the ground level.
- The parking facility will be useful to the local residents as the adjoining areas are extremely congested with very limited space for parking of vehicles. The parking space has ramps on two sides for entry and exit of vehicles.
- The station is equipped with energy efficient LED lights and has basic civic amenities such as toilets for the convenience of commuters.
- A rain water harvesting and an adequate sump and pumping facility at the station improves the existing storm water drainage system of the nearby area.
- The Dhansa Bus Stand Station building has been given the ‘Platinum Rating' by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), which is the highest possible rating for adherence to green building norms.
- The entry 2 and 3 of the station are connected through subway so that commuters can avoid the pedestrian road crossing at surface.