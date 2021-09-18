Grey Line's Najafgarh- Dhansa Bus Stand Section Opens: How It Will Benefit Commuters

Delhi Metro Grey Line's extension opened for passengers today

Delhi Metro Grey Line's extended corridor section - Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand was opened today for passenger services, metro network further into the interior areas of Najafgarh. Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the metro section through video conference, according to a statement shared by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday, September 18.

​With the opening of this section, the Delhi Metro network has become 391 km long with 286 stations, including the Noida – Greater Noida corridor and the Rapid Metro of Gurgaon, said DMRC in its statement.

The 1.2 km long Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand section of the 4.2 km long Grey Line is said to benefit residents living in the urban village area of Najafgarh as well as those around Dhansa Bus Stand. The Dhansa Bus Stand is an underground metro station and an extension of the presently operational Dwarka- Najafgarh corridor.



Delhi Metro Grey Line's Dhansa Bus Stand station - Top Features: