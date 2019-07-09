Court Seeks Centre's Response On Naresh Goyal's Plea Against Look Out Circular

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal said he came to know of the look out circular on May 25

A Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to allow Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal to go abroad and sought response of the Centre on his plea challenging a look out circular (LOC) issued against him.

Justice Suresh Kait said no interim relief can be granted at this stage and added that he may deposit a Rs 18,000-crore guarantee if he wants to travel to a foreign country now.

The court was hearing Mr Goyal's plea challenging the look out circular issued against him on the ground that as on May 25, when he was de-boarded from a flight to Dubai, no ECIR/FIR was registered against him.

Mr Goyal said he came to know of the LOC on May 25 when he and his wife, Anita, were de-boarded from a flight to Dubai with an onward connection to London.

