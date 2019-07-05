Defence Sector Does Not Have Enough Money For Modernisation: Experts

The first Budget for re-elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has not come as per expectations from the defence industry. Experts feel that the mere mention of 'imports of defence equipment being exempted from basic customs duty' was the least and most obvious announcement that could have been made for the sector.

C Uday Bhaskar director at the Society for Policy Studies and former director of the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses said he's deeply disappointed from the Budget. "For a government that came into power on the basis of its national security pitch, they did not even feel the need to indicate the amount of allocation for the sector in their speech."'

Major General (retired) Ashwani Siwach and former head of Territorial Army said that the allotment is only 6 per cent more than last year's budget and it does not even cater for inflation.

"Defence sector does not have enough money for moderisation and the defence budget should had been at least be 2 per cent of GDP versus the existing 1.6 per cent of GDP to keep pace," Mr Siwach added.

Experts within the defence industry also feel that since India faces significant security threats, defence spending must rise in tandem with national growth, but that fails to happen.

Defence expert Ajai Shukla said, "Defence spending is falling in percentage terms even though military purchases are now subject to GST. This is levied at higher rates of 18-28 per cent."

