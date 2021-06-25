Deepak Spinners Rallies 20%, Hits Record High After Dolly Khanna Picks Stake

Shares of the Chandigarh-based textile company - Deepak Spinners - were locked in 20 per cent upper circuit at fresh 52-week high of Rs 201.90 on the BSE a day after ace investor Dolly Khanna picked 1.06 per cent stake in the company. Dolly Khanna bought 76,555 shares in an open market transaction in yesterday's session at an average price of Rs 167.21 in a transaction worth Rs 1.28 crore, data from BSE showed.

In another bulk deal transaction, an individual investor Suvrat Jain sold 41,302 shares at an average price of Rs 156.43 per share.

Dolly Khanna is an ace individual value investor who holds stake in companies like Rain Industries, KCP Ltd, Neuland Laboratories, Nucleus Software, Butterfly Gandhimathi and NCL Industries among other shares. She has been investing in stock markets since 1996, according to trendlyne.com.

Deepak Spinners located in Chandigarh, is a well-established name in the textile industry. The company is a leading manufacturer of dyed synthetic yarn. Other than the domestic market the company exports to Syria, the Middle East, Turkey, Belgium, and the US.

As of 3:11 pm, there were pending 35,839 orders for shares with no seller on the BSE.