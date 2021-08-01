Deepak Das Appointed As New Controller General Of Accounts

Deepak Das has been appointed as the new Controller General of Accounts

Mr Deepak Das, a 1986-batch Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) officer, has been appointed as the new Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

Prior to this, Mr Das served as the Principal Chief Controller of Accounts in the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

"Mr Das has been appointed by the Government of India as the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, with effect from August 1, 2021," an official statement issued by Ministry of Finance on Sunday, said.

He is the 25th officer to hold the position of CGA. During his 35 years long career, Mr Das has held important positions at different levels in Ministries such as Science & Technology, Environment & Forest, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade & Heavy Industries, Commerce & Textile, Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Road Transport, Highways, Shipping, Home Affairs and Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs.

Mr Das has also been the Director of the Institute of Government Accounts and Finance (INGAF), the training academy of the Indian Civil Accounts Service.