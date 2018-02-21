Decision On Provident Fund Interest Rate Today: 10 Things To Know

The employer and employee typically contribute 12% of basic salary towards EPF.

The highest decision making body of EPFO or Employees' Provident Fund Organisation is meeting today to decide on interest rate for its nearly 5 crore subscribers. The EPFO may pay an interest rate of 8.65 per cent to subscribers for 2017-18, the same rate as that of the previous year, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) said in a report, citing sources. For 2016-17, EPFO had paid an interest rate of 8.65 per cent to its subscribers, which is a tad lower than 8.8 per cent offered in 2015-16.