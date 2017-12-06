Aadhaar Card Linking Deadlines That You May Not Know

Here are the five latest developments on Aadhaar card linking:
1. The Supreme Court recently said that it would hear a batch of petitions challenging mandatory linking of Aadhaar for granting various services to citizen after its constitution bench concludes hearing the Delhi-Centre dispute.
2. The Centre, meanwhile, informed the bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra that it was willing to extend up to March 31 next year the deadline fixed for mandatory linking of Aadhaar with various schemes.
3. Cellular operators' body COAI has now asked the UIDAI for more time to operationalise new modes like OTP for Aadhaar-based re-verification of mobile subscribers' SIMs.
4. Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) is also pushing for SMS-based, one-time password to be included as part of the new mechanism, in which web-based and IVRS-based processes have been accorded the green signal.
5. Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India said Aadhaar and PAN/Form 60 are mandatory for obtaining financial services including insurance. Form 60/61 is submitted by those not owning a PAN card for making a transaction where quoting of PAN is mandatory.
As of now, here are the two deadlines for linking of Aadhaar with multiple utilities:
February 6, 2018 is the last day to link Aadhaar with mobile SIM.
The government has made it mandatory for mobile phone subscribers to link their Aadhaar numbers with mobile phone numbers and February 6, 2018 is the deadline for the same.
Before this date, Aadhaar has to be linked with a variety of utilities.
December 31, 2017
The last day for Aadhaar-PAN linking is December 31, 2017.
Aadhaar-PAN linking:
Linking of Aadhaar with PAN is mandatory. Over 13.28 crore PANs have been linked with Aadhaar till as of November 6, 2017, news agency Press Trust of India reported citing official sources.
The Supreme Court had, in June, upheld the validity of an Income Tax Act provision making Aadhaar mandatory for allotment of PAN cards and ITR filing, but had put a partial stay on its implementation till a Constitution bench addressed the issue of right to privacy.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes had in June this year said the apex court's order had only given a "partial relief" to those who did not have an Aadhaar or an Aadhaar enrolment ID, and the taxman, hence, "will not cancel" the PAN of such individuals.
Those already holding bank accounts are required to furnish the Aadhaar number by December 31, 2017, failing which the account will cease to be operational, according to a notification from the revenue department.
Aadhaar-bank accounts/financial services linking:
For opening a post office account or investing in small savings schemes such as National Savings Certificates (NSC), Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Kisan Vikas Patra, Aadhaar is a must. While Aadhaar holders are required to mandatorily produce the Aadhaar, those not having an Aadhaar card or Aadhaar number as yet can quote the EID or enrolment identity number of their Aadhaar application, the government has said.
Aadhaar-PPF, NSC linking
Existing depositors can update their Aadhaar number till December 31, 2017, according to a notification issued by the finance ministry.