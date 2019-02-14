NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Corporates

Deadline On Steel Import Rules For Automakers Could Be Extended: Report

The country's auto manufacturing sector is dominated by Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor, Honda Motor and Ford Motor.

Corporates | | Updated: February 14, 2019 16:04 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Deadline On Steel Import Rules For Automakers Could Be Extended: Report

The tougher import rules are aimed at forcing automakers to use locally made steel


New Delhi: 

The government is considering extending by four months a compliance deadline on tougher import rules for steel that are aimed at forcing automakers to use locally made alloy, said two sources familiar with the matter.

Compliance to the new rules had been set for February 17, which was an extension of two months, but strict adherence to the regulations would have stalled production for India's auto industry, a minister has warned.

The country's auto manufacturing sector is dominated by Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor, Honda Motor and Ford Motor.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

SteelAuto industry

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Naraina FireRahul GandhiXUV300Triumph Street TwinMadhubalaValentine DayValentine Day 2019Live TVValentine's DayHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesXUV300Mulayam Singh YadavDelhi WeatherWeatherGalaxy M30Oppo F11 ProRedmi Note 7

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top