Deadline For Infosys To Fix Income Tax E-Filing Portal Ends Today

Deadline fixed for Infosys to rectify income tax e-portal glitches expires today

The September 15, 2021 deadline which had been given to IT giant Infosys for fixing the problems being faced by thousands of tax payers while filing their returns on the e-filing portal, will expire today.

Though the government has extended the deadline for filing returns till December 31, 2021, Infosys' deadline for fixing the portal ends today.

The deadline for filing returns was extended due to the Coronavirus infections and the problems being faced by taxpayers with the portal.

The problems ranged from the slow speed of the site to their inability to generate passwords and check past data to verify previously filed returns.

Managing Director and Chief Executive of Infosys Salil Parekh had been summoned by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to her office on August 23 and was asked to fix the glitches in the portal by September 15, 2021.

He was asked to ramp up the infrastructure in order to ensure that people are able to file their returns.

Mr Parekh was also asked to make certain modifications in the portal's back-end to address issues related to data transfer and assimilation.

Expressing its disappointment to the company, the Finance Ministry had asked it to put in extra efforts to resolve the glitches being faced by the portal.

Last week the income tax department had said that it was continuously engaged with Infosys to ensure smooth filing experience for taxpayers.

It had even said that despite problems, more than one crore taxpayers have filed their returns for assessment year 2021-22 using the portal.

Ever since its launch on June 7, the portal started facing problems, forcing the government to step in.