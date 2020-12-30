Government Extends Income Tax Returns Filing Date To January 10

The government on Wednesday extended the date for filing income tax returns to January 10 from December 31, 2020, for individual tax payers and the date for filing tax returns by the companies was extended to February 15, 2021.

“In view of the continued challenges faced by taxpayers in meeting statutory compliances due to outbreak of COVID-19, the government further extends the dates for various compliances,” the Income Tax Department said on Twitter.

This the second time the deadline for filing income tax returns was extended. The first time it was extended was from July 31 to December 31. For individuals required to get their accounts audited, the new deadline is January 31, instead of December 31.

Usually, the last date to file income tax returns is July 31 of every year.

The due date filing of income tax returns for the assessment year 2020-21 for taxpayers (including their partners), who are required to get their accounts audited, has been extended to February 15, the finance ministry said in a press release Wednesday.

The due date of filing of annual returns under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, for the financial year 2019-20 has been extended to February 28, the Income Tax Department said.

The last date for declaration under Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme was also extended to January 31, 2021, from December 31, 2020.

According to the Income Tax Department, more than 4.54 crore tax returns for 2019-20 fiscal have been filed until December 29.