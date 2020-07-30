Deadline For Filing 2018-19 Income Tax Return Extended To September 30

This is the third extension to file both original and revised tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal.

The government on Wednesday extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal by two months till September 30. The government has, in the recent past, extended a slew of deadlines to ease the process of filing original and revised income tax returns for assesses in wake of the coronavirus pandemic and resultant nation-wide lockdown.

CBDT extends the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) from 31st July, 2020 to 30th September, 2020 due to the Covid pandemic and to further ease compliances for taxpayers, the Income Tax Department said in a tweet.

In view of the constraints due to the Covid pandemic & to further ease compliances for taxpayers, CBDT extends the due dt for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY 2018-19(AY 2019-20) from 31st July, 2020 to 30th September, 2020,vide Notification in S.O. 2512(E) dt 29th July, 2020. pic.twitter.com/Wlzvf8S83x — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 29, 2020

This is the third extension given by the government for taxpayers to file both original and revised tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal.

In March, the due date was extended from March 31 to June 30. Later in June, it was again extended by a month till July 31.

Earlier, the government had further extended the deadline for filing income tax (I-T) returns for financial year 2019-20. The last date for filing returns for the financial year 2019-20 (Assessment Year 2020-21) was extended till November 30, 2020. Therefore, the return of income earned between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020, which was due by July 31, can now be filed by November 30.