Deadline For Aadhaar-PPF Linking Extended, Other Aadhaar-Linking Deadlines To Know

The last date to link your PPF (Public Provident Fund) investment with Aadhaar card has been extended by three months. The government has extended the deadline for linking of Aadhaar to small savings schemes such as post office deposits and Kisan Vikas Patra to March 31, 2018, according to a report by news agency Press Trust of India. Previously, a deadline of December 31, 2017 was set by the government for the public to link their savings schemes with Aadhaar. "It has now been decided to extend the last date for submission of Aadhaar number from December 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018," a Finance Ministry notification said. Aadhaar number or Unique Identity Number (UID) is a 12-digit personal identification issued by the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) and printed on Aadhaar cards.The government had in October 2017 made quoting of the Aadhaar mandatory for small savings schemes. Popular savings schemes include post office deposits, Public provident Fund, National Savings Certificate and Kisan Vikas Patra. Here are different financial products and services that you need to link with Aadhaar by March 31, 2018:The government has extended to March 31 the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar to avail the benefits of various welfare schemes. That includes as many as 135 schemes (of 35 ministries) including the free cooking gas (LPG) to poor women, kerosene and fertilizer subsidy and targeted public distribution system (PDS).Mobile phone users need to link the telecom connections or SIMs with their Aadhaar cards by March 31, 2018. Telecom operators have provided OTP- as well as IVRS-or Interactive Voice Response System-based facilities to ease the Aadhaar re-verification process for their customers. Previously, a deadline of February 6, 2018 was set for linking of mobile phone SIMs with Aadhaar.The government has set a March 31, 2018, deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar card with PAN card. Aadhaar is also mandatory for new PAN applications.A deadline of March 31, 2018 has been set for linking of bank accounts with Aadhaar. The extension for Aadhaar linking will also apply for state government schemes, the Supreme Court said.Banks have opened multiple channels to assist their customers in the process of linking their savings accounts with Aadhaar. These include SMS, ATM and online (internet banking), besides branch visit.