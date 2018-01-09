Deadline For Aadhaar-PPF Linking Extended, Other Aadhaar-Linking Deadlines To Know

The government had in October 2017 made quoting of the Aadhaar mandatory for small savings schemes. Popular savings schemes include post office deposits, Public provident Fund, National Savings Certificate and Kisan Vikas Patra.
Link government schemes with Aadhaar by March 31, 2018
The government has extended to March 31 the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar to avail the benefits of various welfare schemes. That includes as many as 135 schemes (of 35 ministries) including the free cooking gas (LPG) to poor women, kerosene and fertilizer subsidy and targeted public distribution system (PDS).
Link mobile SIM with Aadhaar by March 31, 2018
Mobile phone users need to link the telecom connections or SIMs with their Aadhaar cards by March 31, 2018. Telecom operators have provided OTP- as well as IVRS-or Interactive Voice Response System-based facilities to ease the Aadhaar re-verification process for their customers. Previously, a deadline of February 6, 2018 was set for linking of mobile phone SIMs with Aadhaar.
Link PAN card with Aadhaar by March 31, 2018
The government has set a March 31, 2018, deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar card with PAN card. Aadhaar is also mandatory for new PAN applications.
Link bank account with Aadhaar by March 31, 2018
A deadline of March 31, 2018 has been set for linking of bank accounts with Aadhaar. The extension for Aadhaar linking will also apply for state government schemes, the Supreme Court said.
Banks have opened multiple channels to assist their customers in the process of linking their savings accounts with Aadhaar. These include SMS, ATM and online (internet banking), besides branch visit.