DDA Housing Scheme: Bigger Bedrooms On The Cards - 5 Things To Know

DDA or Delhi Development Authority may introduce larger bedrooms in flats offered under its housing schemes. DDA said on Wednesday that it plans to increase the bedroom size in flats allotted under housing schemes of 2014 and 2017 , news agency Press Trust of India reported. Formed under the Delhi Development Act in the 1960s, DDA is entrusted with tasks such as housing/infrastructure development and land disposal. DDA offered around 12,000 flats last year. Of the 12,000 flats put on offer, around 10,000 unoccupied flats are from the 2014 housing scheme, while 2,000 flats had been lying vacant.1. DDA vice-chairman Udai Pratap Singh on Wednesday held a meeting with the representatives of Rohini, Narela, Siraspur and Dwarka to discuss the issues related to the housing schemes of 2014 and 2017, the agency reported. In a statement, the DDA said that in the meeting, the resident welfare associations raised the issue of small size of the flats allotted to them as low income group (LIG).2. Most of the flats offered by DDA under its housing scheme 2017 were in Rohini, Dwarka, Narela, Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Pitampura and Paschir Vihar areas in the national capital.3. In a statement, DDA stated that the association argued that the houses which were under the category of economically weaker section were allotted to them as LIG (low income group) flats and requested the Authority to take remedial action including increasing the size of the bedrooms or to consider some financial concession to the allottees.4. "The DDA vice-chairman informed the resident welfare associations that an engineering solution is being considered wherein the size of the bedroom is proposed to be increased to about 10 ft. x 10 ft. instead of existing small size...The proposed solution would require statutory clearances for which the DDA will take urgent action. The associations have welcomed the proposed solution and requested the DDA for urgent action," the DDA statement noted. The agency told that further communication to the resident welfare associations will be made by the middle of this month. 5. Since the size of the flat is small, the associations requested the DDA to waive the remaining 10 per cent of the cost to be deposited and the corresponding interest on that amount of the flats of Housing Scheme 2014, PTI cited the land-owning agency as saying. "DDA agreed to waive the interest on the amount and decided that the matter of waiver of principal amount will be examined. The associations have requested for improvement of the infrastructure facilities like water supply and sewer...The officers of the DDA informed that infrastructure has already been provided and urgent action will be taken to remove the deficiency, if any," the statement added.DDA had in February this year approved a proposed amendment to the Master Plan 2021 for Delhi, to bring uniform floor area ratio (FAR) for shop-cum-residence plots and complexes at par with residential plots. FAR is the ratio of a building's total floor area (gross floor area) to the size of the piece of land upon which it is built.